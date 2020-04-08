The video of Clash of Ezra Miller could cause the cancellation of the movie & # 39; The Flash & # 39;

Warner Bros. Entertainment / Clay Enos

Warner Bros. is said to be considering canceling the long-standing project, which Miller has attached to reprise his role as Barry Allen, after a viral video showed the actor choking and hitting a fan.

The long-running movie "The Flash" could be scrapped entirely, not because of creative issues that have been plaguing development, but because of its star's recent behavior. Ezra Miller, who is attached to reprising his role as Barry Allen, aka Scarlet Speedster, was recently caught choking and hitting a fan in a viral video.

After news of Miller's brutal violence hit the web. Warner Bros. is now reportedly considering canceling the next solo Flash movie. According to the Lords of The Long Box YouTube channel, a Warner Bros. source says the video sent shock waves across the company.

WB is reportedly wary of keeping Miller on the role, as bad publicity will haunt the solo movie and any future appearances of him as The Flash in other movies. The company is currently investigating the incident, which occurred at a bar in Iceland when Miller was apparently drunk. The source claims that the results of the investigation will determine whether the company will cancel the film or continue the project.

The source further says that many Warner Bros. executives are not enthusiastic about the project, as it has been in development hell for years. They supposedly silently expect to restart The Flash, the same way it did with Batman. It is noted that while it will take a while before the decision is made, The Flash does not appear to have a bright future.

According to the source, the recent incident in Iceland could also affect Miller's future involvement in "Fantastic Animals 3"

The video, which appeared Sunday night, April 5, showed Miller challenging the woman to a duel. "Oh do you want to fight? Is that what you want to do?" you can hear him say when the excited fan approached him. The 27-year-old star grabbed the woman by the neck and shoved her into the hallway truck parked just behind her, before throwing her to the ground.

Variety later confirmed that the video is real, with a source at the bar in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, describing the incident as "a serious altercation." The source, Prikid Kaffihus, identified the assailant as Miller and said that the actor was escorted off the premises.

After the incident, fans have turned to Twitter, demanding that the actor be replaced by Grant Gustin in the movie The Flash. "They should get a Robert Pattinson and named Grant Gustin as the DCEU Flash, "one reacted to the news. Another chimed in:" This is not such good news for Ezra; but maybe now Grant Gustin will be chosen for the flash movie. "