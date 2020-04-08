The use of the mermaid & # 39; The Purge & # 39; To Signal Coronavirus Curfew Appeals To Louisiana Police

Universal Pictures / Daniel McFadden

The police department unknowingly used the siren from the horror movie franchise to notify residents of Crowley, La., About 9 p.m. curfew during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attempt by Louisiana police to notify the local population of the city's preventive measure amid the coronavirus outbreak has failed. The police department has mistakenly used the siren of "The purge"to signal a curfew during the quarantine of the city.

To stop the spread of the coronavirus, the city has implemented a 9 P.M. curfew that lasts until 6 a.m. for residents In a video uploaded by the local KATC news station, Crowley police drove through the city's Acadia parish playing the noise, which some found disturbingly familiar, to alert people to the nightly curfew.

Following the use of the siren, a Facebook post from the Crowley Police Department, which has since been removed, received more than 500 complaints about family noise. In a statement, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department admitted that they also received "numerous complaints" about the mermaid, prompting them to issue an apology.

Jimmy Broussard, the city's chief of police, said he did not know that the noise came from the horror movie franchise and stated that the police department will not use any other type of siren in the future. Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson also said in a statement: "Last night, the Crowley Police Department used a & # 39; Purge Siren & # 39; as part of its initial curfew. We have received numerous complaints in the belief that our agency was involved in this process. We were not involved in the use of the 'Purge Siren' and will not use any type of siren for this purpose. "

The Purge, which began with its first film in 2013, shows a night in the United States where all crimes, including murder, are legal over a 12-hour period. The Blumhouse Productions project covered a total of four feature films, including the last one in 2018, "The first purgeWhich is a prequel movie. A television series of the same title and based on dystopian action horror movies has also been broadcast on the USA Network since 2018.