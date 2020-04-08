The truth about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's enduring love

"I did it the old-fashioned way, over the phone," Timberlake told the Hollywood Foreign Press at a press conference in 2012 (via We weekly) "That's something I learned from both my stepfather and my grandfather: that there is a thing called chivalry and that it doesn't have to die with the birth of the Internet. The way I see it, if you invite a girl out on a date quote, it is okay to do it so that I can hear your voice. I had to be persistent enough for her to say yes. But I have enough tenacity and if I want something I will stick with it and in the end she accepted. " (Ironically, it was rumored years later that he also left her on the phone.)

A week later they saw each other again at the Golden Globes.

"I was there, like, the moment the love connection happened," Biel said. Seventh sky co-star Beverley Mitchell recalled on Access Hollywood Live last year. "I thought, 'OK, this is happening.'" She added: "It was very cute because they were like, it's that moment like, 'I like you, I think you liked me. It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting. They were really cute."

From then on, they were dating. By chance.

In fact, in the spring of 2007, Scarlett Johansson asked about rumors that she was dating Timberlake, and she said Seventeen"If it's someone one week, it will be someone else next week. It's Jessica Biel or me."

