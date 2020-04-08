The truth about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's enduring love

John Salangsang / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Once upon a time, the long-term vision didn't seem optimistic Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel.
The tabloid magnet couple had split after nearly four years of dating, and J.T. I was pondering whether forever relationships were possible because people might not be the same six months later, let alone 10 years later.
"We talk a little bit about marriage," Timberlake told a cousin and friend in the presence of Vanity Fair in 2011, a few months after the breakup was made public. "I said I think the mistake is that people commit to who that person is at the time and not to the person that they will become. That is the art of staying together, changing together."
"When you say it like that, it seems almost impossible, right?"
Introducing, Mr. and Mrs. Evolution.
The devoted couple is celebrating their son. Silas'5th birthday this week. They may be back home in Los Angeles, considering Timberlake made a remote visit to Tonight's show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night a couple of weeks ago, when government officials began encouraging people to stay home as much as humanly possible to flatten the coronavirus infection curve, J.T. revealed that they were socially distant in the mountains, enjoying the company of and among the snow-covered trees.
While having a child infinitely expanded their capacity for love and devotion to another human being beyond their wildest dreams, becoming parents also showed them the importance of taking extra time to cultivate their relationship with each other.
"You just have to make time for an evening date, for yourself and your partner," Biel told E! News in 2018. "It has to be fun!"
In addition, she explained: "My husband always says: 'We can't stop dating'. I love it because it's true. You have to keep making the space so that you and your partner can have fun like they did before having children And not to mention them! Keep it cool, keep it exciting! Spontaneous if you can make it. "
And while it's not always easy for a couple of A-listers like them to maintain their privacy, these two have become adept at keeping certain things to themselves while sharing occasional adorable moments on Instagram, like when they celebrated Biel's 38th birthday on last month in pajamas
"Happy birthday to the LOVE of my life …" wrote Timberlake on Instagram. "A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can't wait to share many more of these with you. Thank you for putting up with me when I smell bad after a round of golf or when I smell bad in general. You are the greatest everyone, my love! I adore you. "
TimberBiel was first formed in the days of paparazzi scrutiny 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which, while that has not disappeared, has relinquished its place on the information highway to social media. , where celebrities themselves can get ahead of the narrative, post their engagement rings and baby photos. Or, in some cases, their joint breakup statements.
Justin and Jessica's early years together, as the headlines say, were riddled with cheating rumors and other wild speculation as to why or why they weren't close to parting. Until they really did. They tried to be quite professional about it, releasing a statement to confirm that they had split up as friends, but the search for answers was running its course, with or without input from Biel or Timberlake.
"I'd rather not talk about it, because it hurts," said Timberlake. VF. "It is unfortunate that even if you make the effort to say something, which I tried by size, people do what they want to do. I don't want to say much more, because I have to protect the things that are very dear to me." "For example, her." She is the single most important person in my life. In my 30s, he's the most special person, okay? So I protect her, and until someone shows me what would be most rewarding at this point, that's what I have to do. "
He said that out of respect for his famous colleagues and what they are going through, he did not "look below anyone's waist,quot; in the supermarket line, because the tabloids were displayed there.
Before entering high-profile relationship after relationship, first with Britney Spears and so Cameron Diaz Before Biel, Timberlake set out, at least, to talk about his private life.
"I don't like to comment on my personal life anymore," said Justin, 19, politely. Rolling Stone in 2000. "Everything is out of proportion. I've been in the tabloids, and I don't enjoy it. If I decide to have a personal relationship with someone, I think it's better to keep it that way, personal."
First he met Biel, whom Don called "The Sexiest Woman Alive,quot; in 2005, at a surprise party in Hollywood, a fact that she revealed in her new memoirs, Hindsight and all the things I can't see in front of meTimberlake chose to pack at least some of the staff for public consumption. He and the lady are beyond that now, so why not share how their extremely successful love story got its true start?
Justin made a dry joke, Jessica was the only one who laughed. They danced for Virgin"Lucky Star,quot;. And then he went into the night.
"It was not time,quot; to ask for his number, Timberlake recalled.
Then in January 2007, Biel attended the first show of his FutureSex / LoveSounds Tour in San Diego, California, with friends, and they all went backstage afterwards. Timberlake was heading north to Anaheim and asked the group if they wanted a return trip to Los Angeles. They accepted, he and Biel talked all the time and so he got his number.
"I did it the old-fashioned way, over the phone," Timberlake told the Hollywood Foreign Press at a press conference in 2012 (via We weekly) "That's something I learned from both my stepfather and my grandfather: that there is a thing called chivalry and that it doesn't have to die with the birth of the Internet. The way I see it, if you invite a girl out on a date quote, it is okay to do it so that I can hear your voice. I had to be persistent enough for her to say yes. But I have enough tenacity and if I want something I will stick with it and in the end she accepted. " (Ironically, it was rumored years later that he also left her on the phone.)
A week later they saw each other again at the Golden Globes.
"I was there, like, the moment the love connection happened," Biel said. Seventh sky co-star Beverley Mitchell recalled on Access Hollywood Live last year. "I thought, 'OK, this is happening.'" She added: "It was very cute because they were like, it's that moment like, 'I like you, I think you liked me. It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting. They were really cute."
From then on, they were dating. By chance.
In fact, in the spring of 2007, Scarlett Johansson asked about rumors that she was dating Timberlake, and she said Seventeen"If it's someone one week, it will be someone else next week. It's Jessica Biel or me."
Arrested!
"We were both still seeing other people, preventing us from getting hurt, really exposing ourselves," Timberlake recalls in the book. "It took a little bit for both of us to admit to ourselves that we were really close. When I came back from the tour, we spent a month together. After that, I said, 'I really want to be exclusive.' , somehow, she said: "Me too,quot;.
"We didn't kiss for a long time because he was on tour and we were talking on the phone," Biel said. The Late Late Show with James Corden last year. But he still optimistically told his production partner Michelle Purple in an email that she was going to marry him. She doesn't remember what she did to deserve that endorsement that day, but she still has the email.
And so they established themselves in a comfortable routine of union, making trips, attending Met Galas and doing the domestic in their various bases.
When long-term relationships don't work for whatever reason, the general assumption is that one or the other, but generally the woman, wanted to get married, and the other couldn't. That, of course, is what was implicit about Biel in the future, but the Seventh sky Star certainly didn't seem to be in a hurry from the start.
"Somehow I come and go about marriage and children," he said in the December 2008 issue of Marie Claire United Kingdom. "I feel like if it is an organic way for me and the right time in my life, yes. If it is right, it will be right, but right now, that seems totally strange … I have so many friends having babies and getting married and they just want to get me where are they so we can go to daycare together and stuff. I'm like 'Noooo!' I'm resisting!
And while they didn't reject the occasional red carpet photos, they respected each other's privacy.
2009 is when the adventurous couple became a heliport. Biel, who had previously skydived with ex Chris Evans—They explained during a June appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman what they were seeing when Dave showed an aerial photo taken of his maiden voyage in Telluride, Colorado (they repeated the feat on a trip to Iceland last year).
The next photo they asked him to explain was mainly of Timberlake bending over for an exaggerated hug and kiss in a Lakers game. "Are you there somewhere?" Dave joked.
"That's my boyfriend and they put us on the 'Kiss Me Cam' … I mean, he's a ham …" Biel said laughing, as the next photo showed how Timberlake then tried to get on your lap. "Who doesn't want to be ridden in front of 18,000 people?" she concluded.
And while Biel was there, Dave thought they could also talk a little bit more about their relationship. "Go ahead, you start," he blurted out.
"Yes, we are dating," he confirmed, noting that "a few years had passed." She said even then that there were a lot of phone conversations before the date really started. "Oh, okay," Letterman complained. "You are the worst!" she admonished him, playfully hitting him on the arm. "PG phone conversations!"
In May 2010 they attended their second consecutive Met Gala and then Timberlake launched to promote The social network, in which he played Napster co-founder Sean Parker. Also that year had Yogi bear, presenting it as the voice of Boo Boo, and he was doing Friends with benefits with Mila Kunis, On time with Amanda SeyfriedY Wild olivia Y Bad teacher with diaz.
Biel also had two films in 2010, Team A Y Garry marshallromantic comedy set Valentine's Day, then met with Marshall to make New Year Eve and I started aligning movies left and right.
All creations of a tension in a relationship.
In March 2011, the couple's representatives issued a joint statement confirming that they had separated.
"By addressing media speculation about the relationship of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, we are confirming that they have mutually decided to separate," the statement read. "The two remain friends and continue to maintain the highest level of love and mutual respect."
Cue the autopsy.
"As a person driven by a natural career, it was easy for me to relate to that character, accept that problem and make him the obstacle he is trying to overcome," he said. Vanity Fair a few months later, referring to the commitment-phobia to the job in which he played Friends with benefits, which came out that July.
But it really didn't seem so phobic.
He recognized that he had been thinking about getting married and that he wanted a family.
"And just six months ago, I wouldn't have even thought about it, but now it feels like a closer planet orbiting around it," he said.
Boom. He managed to lure Biel in, probably starting with an old-fashioned phone call, and proposed that December amid the picturesque snowy mountains of Jackson, Wyo.
"She is a very, very, very special person," Timberlake described his future girlfriend to the HFPA in October 2012, doing press for Problem with the curve a week before their wedding. "Besides, she's very, very, hot!"
"Now I respond to a higher power," he joked. "We have a couple of rules in our relationship. The first rule is that I make her feel like she's understanding everything. The second rule is that I actually let her get in her way on everything. And, so far, it's working."
Against all odds (Hollywood, tabloids, schedules, history), Biel and Timberlake were married at one of those fairytale destination weddings in Italy on October 19, 2012. The bride was wearing a fabulous giambattista Valli blush dress. , a good friend. "It was a leap of faith at that time," Biel said later. Elle, which basically describes the entire institution of marriage as well, "but it turned out better than I could have imagined … I felt elegant. And it moved like a dream." As for the boyfriend, who composed a song and sang it while Biel walked down the hall …
"I called Tom Ford," he wrote in Retrospective understanding. "I knew I was going to get married only once in my life and I wanted to see myself in a certain way. Tom agreed to dress me and my groomsmen, which ended up being his wedding gift to me. He just did it for all of us." That's the kind of person he is. Then he came on tour … There were many of us and Tom Ford dressed us all: me, the dancers, the Tennessee kids, the whole band. "
Frankly, their story is made even more romantic because they have lived happily ever since.
"I think it's important to remember that you go into something like marriage knowing that you don't know much about it," Timberlake also told HFPA that day in 2012. "But I do look at my mother and stepfather's marriage, and what makes work for them is that it's a team effort. "
He continued, "Some days are better than others for all of us, and if we have our good and bad days individually, and then we are dealing with someone else's good and bad days on top of that, it will add up. My mother is a ball of Fire in the world and I love that about her. But what I learned from my stepfather is something so important, it's patience and compassion. Because when you live with someone else, those two qualities go a long way. "
Rumors that things were not going well for the couple, even once they were husband and wife, did not go away at once, but managed to block out the noise.
And in 2014, when the 20/20 Experience World Tour of Timberlake began, Biel informed him during, what else, a call (FaceTime at least, by then) that they were going to have a baby.
"I had just finished a show, I get in my car and take out my phone," he wrote in Retrospective understanding. "There was a text message from Jess, in capital letters. It read 'Call me now.' I faced her back right away. She responded with this look on her face, and I knew exactly what she was going to say. Instead, she simply held up the pregnancy test. and we both started crying. I finished the tour early so I could be home and take care of my family. "
They received Silas on April 8, 2015.
"Until I became a father," explains Timberlake, "I thought I had things to fear. Now I understand that I don't have to overcome my fears. I just have to learn to live with them. Instead of looking for sunlight to erase that shadow I know it will always be there. All you are doing and as an adult is trying to heal what you have built from your childhood. It is your shadow that follows you, and the only time a shadow disappears is when you enter the darkness. And then you learn to go back. Now I can finally see the relationship between everything and it is beautiful. In all its ugliness, it is beautiful. Understanding that I allow stillness. "
He also says that being a parent "made me see relationships in a new way. It made me think about who my parents are as people, and how that affected me then and has contributed to who I am now and how all that could affect my son. It makes me wonder how my son will see me when he grows up. It makes me want to be more thoughtful. "
Mission accomplished.
Biel, who returned to television in 2017 as an executive producer and star of the USA. USA The sinner, was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy, and Timberlake was the most enthusiastic cheering section every step of the way.
If she wins, "It could be nasty," Justin joked with E! Giuliana Rancic on the Emmys red carpet in 2018. "I could do something unpleasant … I'm very good at unpleasantness!"
"I wouldn't expect anything less than, like, really inappropriate," Biel agreed.
"I am angrier than her," added Timberlake. "I saw how much she put on it. I am very proud to be here and see this happen for her. "
Sometimes hate can get out of control, especially since Timberlake can't really go anywhere in public and not have all actions analyzed, but what he and Biel have built together has proven to be solid enough to endure the occasional tabloid storm.
TO Marie ClaireTrying to quench the inevitable curiosity about how their relationship continued to work, Biel said in 2017: "We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like many of the same things. Also, in business, we're all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers, about being focused and driven, and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it's like: Score ! "
And Timberlake knows when to turn the spotlight.
"With Justin, he is very happy for me," she told ELLE.com when The sinner released "I always say he is my biggest admirer."
That support works both ways, of course. On his birthday, which was just a few days before his performance at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show in 2018, Biel wrote Timberlake a note of supreme confidence, adding, "I love you, hot dad … I'm here right at next to you, OG fan girl # 1 ".
And it may have been, as he noted, his most spectacular year yet.
"I am fascinated by her. She is everything, man," Timberlake also writes in his book. "She constantly amazes me with who she is and who she's becoming, and I really hope to do the same for her. I'm excited to see what she's going to do next. I wake up, I turn around and look at her. And I'm inspired." .
Fans – Justin, Jessica, love, commitment, balance – look at this family and they are certainly inspired, too.
