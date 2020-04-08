The story behind Moira Rose & # 39; s Schitt & # 39; s Creek's chic final outfit

Moira Rose's fashions in Schitt & # 39; s Creek It's always been over the top, inspiring, and downright amazing, but the team took things to a new level in the series finale. Warning, spoilers continue for "Happy Ending,quot;.

As an officiant at her son's wedding, Moira (Catherine O & # 39; Hara) took her job very seriously and approached the altar in very papal attire, complete with one of her longest wigs yet. The revelation of the outfit made this writer gasp.

"Hello! (Laughs) That was it, talk about the bride's mother. That was beyond that. Wasn't it fun? And with the Vatican's blessings, it seemed," O & # 39; Hara said of her appearance. "And she was so happy I could feel as emotional as at the wedding. Letting her guard down, that Moira let her guard down for a minute."