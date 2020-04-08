The story behind Moira Rose & # 39; s Schitt & # 39; s Creek's chic final outfit

Pop tv
Moira Rose's fashions in Schitt & # 39; s Creek It's always been over the top, inspiring, and downright amazing, but the team took things to a new level in the series finale. Warning, spoilers continue for "Happy Ending,quot;.
As an officiant at her son's wedding, Moira (Catherine O & # 39; Hara) took her job very seriously and approached the altar in very papal attire, complete with one of her longest wigs yet. The revelation of the outfit made this writer gasp.
"Hello! (Laughs) That was it, talk about the bride's mother. That was beyond that. Wasn't it fun? And with the Vatican's blessings, it seemed," O & # 39; Hara said of her appearance. "And she was so happy I could feel as emotional as at the wedding. Letting her guard down, that Moira let her guard down for a minute."
According to the series' co-creator, star, writer, and director. Dan LevyThe appearance was a collaborative effort, and one that felt tremendous pressure to deliver.
"I don't want to say that was the biggest pressure I've ever felt in the history of our show, but to discover Moira's wedding look, knowing that it was going to be Moira's last great look and also knowing that it was him. In the last episode of our program, it was just a composite pressure over a composite pressure, "he said.
Levy said she got around six dresses for the character to wear, including the Alexander McQueen white dress she ended up wearing, but it was O & # 39; Hara who generated the theme. "The moment Catherine found out that she was going to officiate, the idea occurred to her:" What if we dressed her like the pope? Levy recalled with a smile. "And the moment we took that direction, everything really fell into place. She got the idea for the headdress, she wanted to have some of her hair around the hat. Y Ana Sorys, who did all of (Alexis) and Moira's hair on the show, just spent months trying to figure out how to make that hat out of her hair. Finally, she did it. "
"I remember having this vision in my head and I ended up waking up around 3 in the morning, texting Ana saying, 'I think I should have very, very, very, very long blonde hair and I think it should be kind of curly like a Botticelli painting. I think that's the vibe, and I think it should be on both sides and I think it should be long, and I think we need jewelry. So I called Debra Hanson, who is our costume designer, and guided her through the process. And then of course it's really like, well yeah, putting on the Tom Ford boots, the gold boots, and that feels great with Moira, "Levy said.
Once they had everything for a spectacular final Moira Rose look, Levy said she felt they had accomplished more than just a costume.
"The moment everything came together, it felt like a celebration of the character, but it also felt like a celebration of our costume department, it felt like a celebration of the hair and makeup departments, and at the same time, never eclipsed David and Patrick. So from a locker room point of view, it was the perfect balance of being a complete showperper, I hope to give the audience everything they could have imagined and more, and still get a little under the radar so David and Patrick had a moment to shine. I loved it so much, "Levy said. "The day he came out with that look full of hair and makeup, I sent some photos to some friends of mine (laughs) and said, 'I think we did something here'."
