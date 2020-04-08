The stars of & # 39; Sex and the City & # 39; Sending Encouraging Words to New York Healthcare Workers Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis

%MINIFYHTML12121e5d7a7d209304d90b404bc0db4b76%

New Line Cinema / Craig Blankenhorn

Calling the Bradshaw Boys podcast, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall take turns for those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stars of "Sex and the City" have regrouped to pay tribute to New York medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Y Kim Cattrall He called the podcast "Bradshaw Boys" to share words of encouragement for those who risk their health while battling life-threatening illness.

The group of four made a special thanks to a Big Apple doctor named Meg, who has been working in a COVID-19 Intensive Care unit and is a fan of the iconic program.

"What Meg is doing, what her colleagues are doing, I don't think we imagined we would ask this of our medical community," said Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the hit show. "And I don't know how to thank them enough. I don't know what else to do … I am so touched by their commitment and effort."

Nixon referred to the doctor and her colleagues as "our heroes."

"I know how amazing your hospital is; you saved my mother's life when she had a heart attack in 2001," said Nixon. "Thank you for what you are doing. I heard that your husband is also an emergency doctor. They are just our heroes right now. Please stay safe. And only thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

"We know it is really difficult and it means so much to all of us that you are on the front line," Davis added.

Cattrall's contribution was somewhat surprising given that he has tried to distance himself from his castmates in recent years after the drama over his decision not to appear in a third adaptation of the series on the big screen.

"Without you, we couldn't go on," he said. "I'm so glad to hear that we put a smile on your face when you cross the park and get in the front line. We're with you. We love you. We can't do it without you."

Other support cast members, including David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Ben weber Y Willie Garson He also sent messages, as did series creator Michael Patrick King.