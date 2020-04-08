The star of & # 39; RHOP & # 39; Candiace Dillard accuses Monique Samuels of trying to be like Porsha Williams

Instagram

When asked whether or not she believes her co-star wants to be like the star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," the former beauty pageant contestant replies, "How bad, how bad."

The meat between Candiace Dillard Y Monique samuels have stood out a lot in the new season of "The real housewives of PotomacHowever, it seems like their enmity doesn't just happen on screen because Candiace recently claimed on Twitter that her co-star is trying so badly to be like Porsha Williams.

When one of her followers asked her on Instagram if she thought Monique wanted to be like "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Star, Candiace responded without hesitation", so bad. Too bad. "Then he added," I wish I could tell you what I know, but I know that what you said is the truth. Very bad. The flame, 'What do I do?' And then he does exactly what she says. But I'm not going to be messy. "

Candiace and Monique started off as good friends in Season 3, but their relationship turned sour the moment Monique befriended Ashley Darby, as the former Miss United States is not so fond of Ashley. The two reconciled briefly, only to fight again during filming of the show in a cellar. It got so bad to the point that Candiace pressed the second-degree assault on her co-star when she claimed that Monique hit first.

Following the presentation of the suit, the two continued to cast shadow on each other. For example, last February, Candiace threatened to expose Monique on Twitter. "I look forward to being front and center when retribution and karma come to incinerate the shit out of you. You can try to come for me as much as you want," he said at the time. "You will always be broad with a thumb through a nose … and the ugly never wins. Besides. Don't let your brother send the email to my boss next time."

However, Candiace later said that her initial was not directed at Moniece, although in the end it still shadowed her. The former beauty pageant contestant, calling her "Cherita pony with body," said: "And be careful, because we all know the truth about this mysterious glass of wine … and its condition."