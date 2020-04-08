The sandwich problem reminds Costanza – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5aa7635874a3579b3a3d7e5fdb68d7e776%

Dear Amy: I am a man in his 50s who works in a small office.

The problem of my workplace is extremely insignificant and frankly embarrassing in the scheme of things. Honestly, it's like something out of an episode of "Seinfeld."

I am on friendly terms with my coworkers. Occasionally "Donald,quot; comes out for lunch and picks up snacks for the group. Donald walks through the office and takes orders. He does this for everyone but me. I've never been included (sniffle, sniffle).

The worst thing is that Donald is not discreet about it. He will yell from across the room, "Hey, Kim, what kind of cheese do you want?"

Then he will call the sandwich shop and give long, detailed instructions for each sandwich, for all to hear: "OK, next up is the Dutch puff pastry salami. All about it. No cheese …" He seems to be very proud of his position as master sandwich organizer and organizer.

I don't know which is more annoying: not being invited, or the cheeky way in front of me. Is it rudeness, pettiness or just callousness?

It's actually so ridiculous that it's almost fun.

Friends and family suggest inviting me, but that would make things even more awkward and not my style at all.

It's okay if you don't consider me a friend. I can't control something like that (although how hard is it to include another order and charge $ 10?).

Any ideas why this happens and how can I stop resenting myself?

– George wants Pastrami on Rye!

Dear George, First of all, yes, this is an ideal episode of "Seinfield,quot;. Now I can see it: George, frustrated and whimpering about being excluded by the Master Sandwich Orderer, while everyone around him weighs his own absurd solutions.

However, you are not George. You do not complain. In fact, his reaction: seeing this as an absurd situation and seeing the "rye,quot; humor (do you understand?) Means that he is handling this frustration with some perspective. You are also being emotionally honest. This hurts!

Where you fail is in your refusal to say "Hi Donald,quot;, next time you make a sandwich, can I get into that? "It could also offer to go for a sandwich, but that could trigger an absurd escalation (" Newman! ")

Donald might have made an assumption about you at some point in the past: that you are not a "sandwich."

The way to NOT resent this is to ask yourself, "What would Jerry (Seinfeld) do?" and train yourself to let this absurd newspaper provoke a smile.

Dear Amy: After 25 years of marriage (which has been fine in all external appearances), I suddenly realized that my husband may have Asperger syndrome (mild).

Much of what I have read online about Asperger's coincidences with our experiences, and would explain so much that it has been strange, hurtful, and frustrating for me during these years of marriage.

Should I share this possibility with him, and if so, how and then what comes next?

– Wonder Woman

Dear I ask: Asperger's is not a disease or illness. It is simply a unique way of thinking, seeing and interacting.

Yes, you must share your vision with your husband. Manage your expectations when you do.

You must imagine that your husband might wonder why his behavior (normal to him) has been misinterpreted by you, and by others, throughout his life.

Over the years, I've heard from many people who say that an adult diagnosis of Asperger's has been revealing and ultimately liberating.

Don't present this as: "Ah ha! I finally know what's wrong with you!" State this as a possibility: "I've been reading about Asperger. Have you ever read about it? Some of this information reminded me of you, and I feel like I understand you a little better. "

Dear Amy: "Upset,quot; was concerned that her best friend was dating Malestar's abusive ex-boyfriend.

I am now free from a marriage that had similar circumstances. While kindness is very important to me, I have learned that it is equally important (and incredibly liberating) that I am no longer passive when it comes to my safety or needs.

Being kind to people can really be very helpful. Upset should say, “You know my story with him. Your friendship with him makes me feel very insecure. I loved our friendship, but if you are going to rub shoulders with him, you and I can no longer be friends. "

– Healthy after abuse

Dear Healthy: This is motivating. Thank you.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)