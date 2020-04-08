The sandwich problem reminds Costanza – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML5aa7635874a3579b3a3d7e5fdb68d7e776%%MINIFYHTML5aa7635874a3579b3a3d7e5fdb68d7e79%

Dear Amy: I am a man in his 50s who works in a small office.

The problem of my workplace is extremely insignificant and frankly embarrassing in the scheme of things. Honestly, it's like something out of an episode of "Seinfeld."

I am on friendly terms with my coworkers. Occasionally "Donald,quot; comes out for lunch and picks up snacks for the group. Donald walks through the office and takes orders. He does this for everyone but me. I've never been included (sniffle, sniffle).

The worst thing is that Donald is not discreet about it. He will yell from across the room, "Hey, Kim, what kind of cheese do you want?"

Then he will call the sandwich shop and give long, detailed instructions for each sandwich, for all to hear: "OK, next up is the Dutch puff pastry salami. All about it. No cheese …" He seems to be very proud of his position as master sandwich organizer and organizer.

I don't know which is more annoying: not being invited, or the cheeky way in front of me. Is it rudeness, pettiness or just callousness?

It's actually so ridiculous that it's almost fun.

Friends and family suggest inviting me, but that would make things even more awkward and not my style at all.

It's okay if you don't consider me a friend. I can't control something like that (although how hard is it to include another order and charge $ 10?).

Any ideas why this happens and how can I stop resenting myself?

– George wants Pastrami on Rye!

%MINIFYHTML5aa7635874a3579b3a3d7e5fdb68d7e710%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here