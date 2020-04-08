‘The Resident’ ends on High Note, ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ wins Tuesday – Deadline

Fox The resident removed from Season 3 early Tuesday morning, holding steady in the adult demographic of 18-49 years with a rating of 0.8 and an audience of 4.92 million viewers. The season finale of the medical drama served as a solid introduction to Empire (0.7, 2.93M), which saw a tenth rise in the demo. The network finished No. 1 in the general demo of the night.

A new Ellen's game play (1.2, 7.79M) on NBC has dropped since its last new episode, but still managed to be the best show on Tuesday by both metrics. The network also broadcast a second part of NBC News. " Coronavirus pandemic special report (0.5, 3.32M).

ABC brought a new batch of episodes of The Conners (1.0, 6.23M) and Bless this mess (0.6, 3.90M), which dropped, while new episodes of Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.95M), Blackish (0.6, 2.73M) and For life (0.6, 2.34M) remains stable in the demo.

Elsewhere, CBS broadcast replays of its Tuesday. NCIS Y FBI lock while the CW had encodings of Batwoman Y Supergirl

