Home Local News The Novi suburb collection site will be transformed into a hospital facility...

The Novi suburb collection site will be transformed into a hospital facility – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The Novi suburb collection site will be transformed into a hospital facility - CBS Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The state says that the Novi Suburban Collection Showplace will be transformed into a hospital.

It will be the second field hospital to treat patients with COVID-19.

The Suburban Showplace will house 1,000 beds at its 250,000-square-foot facility.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says this will provide more space for health workers to do their jobs.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©