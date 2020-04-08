The Novi suburb collection site will be transformed into a hospital facility – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The state says that the Novi Suburban Collection Showplace will be transformed into a hospital.

It will be the second field hospital to treat patients with COVID-19.

The Suburban Showplace will house 1,000 beds at its 250,000-square-foot facility.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says this will provide more space for health workers to do their jobs.

