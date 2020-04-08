The next big thing: Ollie Pope; Great future for England | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML034244176cdd54526cba0363575a8a9976%







Who are the emerging talents of cricket? Every Wednesday, we will focus on & # 39; the next big thing & # 39; in sports and this week it is the turn of & # 39; future great England & # 39; Ollie Pope …

Who's the Best Test Batter in England of All Time?

Statistics will tell Sir Alastair Cook and his record of 1.2472 test runs. Your eyes can tell you David Gower, given the effortless and elegant way in which he handled the willow. Your heart could take you in a completely different direction.

There is the stubborn challenge of Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Atherton, the longevity of people like Graham Gooch and Alec Stewart.

There is the historical brilliance of Walter Hammond, Jack Hobbs, Len Hutton, and then Kevin Pietersen's absolute genius of modern gaming.

The answer may also lie in England's current crop of hitters; There is, of course, the relentless consistency in Captain Joe Root's score. But is there another that could one day be worth the mantle?

Ollie Pope. And Root is the perfect man to follow him.

6:02 Ollie Pope scored his first Test hundred against South Africa at Port Elizabeth. Here is the story of the batter's rise to the top. Ollie Pope scored his first Test hundred against South Africa at Port Elizabeth. Here is the story of the batter's rise to the top.

Pope has quickly taken to the rigors of international test cricket, just like Root before him, comfortably sporting a class above the 11 blue-chip hitters England have tried and tested since the captain's debut in 2012. Better than Sam Robson, better than Alex Hales, better than Ben Duckett, Tom Westley, etc.

But they are not the names with which Pope's body of work will finally be compared. The young man from Surrey and England, still only 22 years old, seems destined for the farthest reaches of Root, Pietersen and perhaps even Cook.

3:57 Sir Andrew Strauss says he made mistakes with his handling of Kevin Pietersen during his period as England captain. Sir Andrew Strauss says he made mistakes with his handling of Kevin Pietersen during his period as England captain.

And, already, Pope has made comparisons with Root, as well as with another great hitter from England, Ian Bell.

Sky Sports & # 39; Nasser Hussain said in 2018, when Pope made his Test debut: "I saw him hit the net the other day and I think he has a little Root about him, that fluidity of his movement."

"Michael Atherton has said something similar, with a touch from Bell as well. That's a good combination."

4:20 Joe Root, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton discuss the different ways in which they dealt with the pressures of international cricket. Joe Root, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton discuss the different ways in which they dealt with the pressures of international cricket.

Such comparisons are a great compliment; Root represents a quarter of what is widely considered the & # 39; four fabulous & # 39; batting in the modern game, along with Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, while Bell is England's eighth leading test scorer, with 22 hundreds (tied for third of all time) and 46 fifties.

Pope has only seven test caps to his name.

A magnificent maiden of the Test century in the sixth of those, an undefeated 135 in victory over South Africa at Port Elizabeth earlier this year suggests, however, there are many more to come.

That January day at St George & # 39; s Park, Pope made everything seem so easy. But that was far from the case.

0:37 English hitter Ollie Pope earned his first century of testing, with 190 deliveries, on the second day of the third test against South Africa. English hitter Ollie Pope earned his first century of testing, with 190 deliveries, on the second day of the third test against South Africa.

Pope arrived at the fold with the fall of the Root gate and faced an angry Kagiso Rabada, who had just sent the captain of England a scorching farewell, for which he would be fined and miss the fourth test; Tourists were placed precariously at 148-4 on the first day of the third Test, with the series well matched at 1-1.

Using an eye-catching but compact technique, Pope effortlessly ran through the gears to a ton of inaugural test, becoming England's youngest centurion since Cook in the process.

Pope even topped Ben Stokes early in his innings, splattering the limit with a pair of crisp, Bell-like discs. Not that your game is limited to the textbook. Having drawn his hundred and left the tail batting, Pope nodded at his T20 talents as he increased the fast Rabada on more than one occasion.

0:37 Ollie Pope plays an amazing reverse ramp shot as his England teammates watch from the balcony in amazement. Ollie Pope plays an amazing reverse ramp shot as his England teammates watch from the balcony in amazement.

"He's going to be there for a long time, he looks like a good complete player," said Atherton. Sky Sports.

"He is not a limited player in the way that some of England's hitters are, so the association with Stokes at five-six before order finally comes up will be a key element of England's game."

And it will surely follow an ascending order, but it is important that England does not rush the Pope.

Root and Bell were similarly announced as “ the next big thing & # 39; & # 39; in English cricket, with the former scoring fifty good in his India debut and Bell recording three scores of fifty or more, including one hundred, in his first three Test innings.

Ian Bell endured a difficult moment in the 2005 Ashes series after much was expected of the young hitter

That label has its price. The root fell at the end of England's ashes 5-0 in 2013/14, despite having beaten the Australians by 180 in Lord & # 39; s, while Bell's own 2005 nightmare series at the beginning of his development, in which he averaged 17.10, was helped only by England's impressive 2-1 victory.

But both serve as a great example for Pope of how to handle the ups and downs of international cricket that are sure to come, with Root and Bell reeling in impressive fashion from such setbacks.

Root responded to the crash with a double of a hundred against Sri Lanka in his next test innings, to go with equally impressive scores at 154 and 149 against India in that summer of 2014, not on all three shots.

Meanwhile, Bell would end his career with four hundred Ashes to his name, three in a particularly special summer 2013, and five Ashes series wins to his name to match Sir Ian Botham's record in England.

2:34 England hitter Ollie Pope admits he has modeled his game with England captain Test Joe Root. England hitter Ollie Pope admits he has modeled his game with England captain Test Joe Root.

One way that England could help Pope's development is to keep him settled on the No. 6 side for a little while longer. From South Africa, there has been talk of a rapid promotion of the batting order, perhaps seeing Pope take over the troubled No. 3 spot.

The comparisons between root and bell continue: both were seen as ideal settings for the first wicket; technically sound busy cricket players capable of satisfying their approach to the match situation.

However, his best cricket has come elsewhere. In fact, their modest records at No. 3 are remarkably similar, with Root and Bell playing 28 Tests at the position, both averaging 38 and recording just two hundred each.

6:53 England head coach Chris Silverwood says he wants Ollie Pope to remain at n. # 6 for now before potentially moving forward in order. England head coach Chris Silverwood says he wants Ollie Pope to remain at n. # 6 for now before potentially moving forward in order.

Let Pope lie on the team, become comfortable and familiar with the rigors of international cricket before placing any additional burdens or responsibilities on your shoulders.

He could well rise to the challenge, he could overcome Root and Bell's exploits, he could become the best in England.

For now, though, just enjoy watching him hit.