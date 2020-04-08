The new combat search and rescue helicopter of the US Air Force. USA Complete extreme tests – Defense Blog

An HH-60W Jolly Green II, the Air Force's new combat search and rescue helicopter, completed a month-long extreme test inside the McKinley Climate Laboratory on April 2.

The Sikorsky test plane withstood actual temperatures ranging from 120 degrees to minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as winds of 45 mph along with heavy rains. All of those scenarios were created within the lab's 55,000-square-foot test chamber.

The purpose of these punishment tests was to demonstrate the sustainability of the new aircraft in any operating environment.

"Operating the HH-60W in extreme conditions was a truly unique experience as a pilot and tester," said Lt. Col. Ryan Coates, a pilot with the 88 Test and Evaluation Squadron, who conducted most of the tests. “Verifying the performance of the system under the stress of heat, cold, strong wind, and rain will give us real-world data on the helicopter's ability to perform the rescue mission worldwide in various environments, which is exactly what that the operator needs to make sound employment decisions. "

Once the lab technicians created the extreme environments, the aircrew would enter the aircraft and perform various test procedures. The crew would run their pre-flight checklists and perform tasks to see if extreme conditions affected any of the avionics, electronics, engine and other systems.

The aircrew performing the procedures were also test subjects. His own reactions and movements were evaluated in the hostile environment. For example, the cold weather gear used by the aircrew is much bulkier than a standard flight suit. One of the evaluations was to ensure that pilots could easily reach all aircraft controls in the thickest cold weather gear.

A significant amount of the testing program was devoted to preparing the camera for extreme conditions. McKinley Lab Professionals re-create, drill down, and recreate for each new test environment. Technicians continuously worked to go from a 100-degree superheated desert condition to a frozen fridge in just three days.

"McKinley Climate Laboratory maintains speed and technical competence by retaining our own staff of highly experienced welders, machinists, electricians, instrumentation experts, test assembly personnel and refrigeration operators," said William Higdon, technical advisor to the laboratory. . “Our main mission is to support the warrior and ensure any environment they find in the field; their equipment has already been tested at these extremes. "

The Jolly Green II created some unique challenges for McKinley Lab staff. Laboratory technicians created a system specifically for the HH-60W to eliminate the airplane's leak. Exhaust exhaust exhaust is a critical part of maintaining the controlled temperature conditions necessary for chamber testing, according to laboratory technicians working on the test.

The design of the ventilation system meant that the plane's blades were removed for the duration of the test. The lab's in-house manufacturing workshop also designed specially designed supports for the aircraft's weapons, among other items.

"The successful completion of this test is absolutely shared with the Sikorsky and McKinley teams," said Ben Walker, the lead test engineer for the 413th Flight Test Squadron for the effort and PALACE Air Force Acquisition Officer. “They all worked very well together and we completed on time and on budget. I am very grateful for this opportunity to do exciting engineering work while supporting the warrior. "

After testing in the climate laboratory, the HH-60W will return to the Sikorsky test facility in West Palm Beach for further evaluation. The HH-60W development testing program is a joint effort between Sikorsky, the 413th FLTS, the 88th TES, and the Air Force Operational Test and Assessment Center. Test planes are mainly divided between Duke Field here and Sikorsky's facilities in West Palm Beach.

"The tests on the rescue combat helicopter continued amid the chaos of COVID-19," Lt. Col. Wayne Dirkes, the operations officer for 413th FLTS. "While the situation could change at any time, so far we have not lost any testing program. It is a testament to the attitude and willingness of the entire team to overcome challenges. "