The modern family says goodbye to the final emotional series

Modern Family has come to an end.
After 11 seasons, the Pritchett / Dunphy / Tucker / Marshall clan said goodbye with a two-part finale tonight, and when we say that, we mean that literally everyone said goodbye over and over again.
Almost everyone is heading to a new place, be it Switzerland, Colombia, Missouri, Oregon, or just a new apartment, but it was Mitch and Cam who almost left throughout the entire finale. Juuuuust as they had settled into their new home with their new baby, Cam received a call that the coaching job in Missouri was his after all, and Mitch only hesitated a little.
A surprise appearance of Elizabeth Banks As his old friend Sal, who is his new potential neighbor, closed the deal, and the Tucker-Pritchetts head to Missouri, finally, after many false starts due to tornadoes and hail delaying their flights.
That gave Mitch and Claire time to retrieve their high school skating trophy, while Cam and Gloria teamed up as he smoked his suit.
The dunphys
Phil and Claire thought they needed one of their older children to move in to make their home livable, but just when they decided that they no longer needed that, all of their children announced that they would be moving anyway.
Alex's new job is now in Switzerland, and he's starting an unorthodox Haley-approved relationship with his new boss. Luke entered the University of Oregon, and Haley and Dylan realized that they now have enough money (thanks to Dylan participating in medical trials) to obtain an apartment on their own.
With all of her children missing, Claire agreed to join Phil on an RV trip across the country.
The Pritchetts
As Gloria, Manny and Joe were preparing for a trip to Colombia, Jay seemed to be losing his mind as he looked into the distance, but he was actually learning Spanish in preparation to join his family on his journey.
Jay also successfully bought Cam and Mitch a grand opening gift (see above) that they unexpectedly loved, but will haunt us forever. Thank you, Modern Family.
Modern Family broadcast on ABC.
