The modern family says goodbye to the final emotional series

Modern Family has come to an end.

After 11 seasons, the Pritchett / Dunphy / Tucker / Marshall clan said goodbye with a two-part finale tonight, and when we say that, we mean that literally everyone said goodbye over and over again.

Almost everyone is heading to a new place, be it Switzerland, Colombia, Missouri, Oregon, or just a new apartment, but it was Mitch and Cam who almost left throughout the entire finale. Juuuuust as they had settled into their new home with their new baby, Cam received a call that the coaching job in Missouri was his after all, and Mitch only hesitated a little.

A surprise appearance of Elizabeth Banks As his old friend Sal, who is his new potential neighbor, closed the deal, and the Tucker-Pritchetts head to Missouri, finally, after many false starts due to tornadoes and hail delaying their flights.