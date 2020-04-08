The Masters: working alongside Jack Nicklaus at Augusta National | Golf News





Jack Nicklaus is a six-time Masters winner

Anyone lucky enough to attend the Masters has a lot of questions about their Augusta experience and what the best part was.

Some of us are luckier than most, and my unique memory is easy to describe. After all, I had to sit next to Jack Nicklaus for four days in a row.

That in itself would be an experience to treasure forever, but having it happen on a first visit to Augusta National turns it into pure gold. And yet, even the most wonderful moments in life are not easy.

Looking back over the nine years that Sky was about to broadcast the Masters for the first time, I remember being as nervous as ever, almost dreading having to find a way to do my job correctly. In the weeks leading up to Georgia, a friend on TV said to me, "Stop worrying, it's just another tournament." The problem is that it was not, it was the Masters.

Nicklaus' first victory at the Masters was in 1963, when Arnold Palmer presented him with the green jacket.

The fact that Jack Nicklaus was a study guest only made matters worse because, although he had interviewed the great man on many occasions, the idea of ​​setting the right tone for Teachers' Day One in the company of someone who won it six times was discouraging.

Nicklaus, despite his acclaim as the most decorated golfer of all time, is a thoughtful and kind person, but, like most successful people, he does not suffer fools with pleasure.

Miscalculate the mood or ask the wrong question in your company and you risk a tense study environment that is of course not ideal. It might be fine for Newsnight, but not for an hour of lively sports chat.

Nicklaus' last major title came at the 1986 Masters

My anxiety in the lead up to Augusta was balanced by happy memories of previous encounters with Mr. Nicklaus. In 1994, at the Open Championship at Turnberry, he accepted an interview when he was still a rookie on golf television.

When we were done, he said one of the best things he had ever heard. He said he had enjoyed being interviewed by me because I listened carefully to what he said. He hadn't been aware of that, probably due to nerves, but in one sentence, an athlete, albeit the greatest golfer of all time, had delivered the best television lesson he had ever heard.

Three years later, at the US PGA Championship. USA In Winged Foot, Nicklaus entered the Sky studio after missing the cut with rounds of 74 and 76.

David Livingstone hosted Sky Sports Masters coverage each year until his retirement in 2018

After reading in the American press that he was about to undergo a hip operation, I asked him during our live interview if this would be the time for him to have surgery and be fit for the Masters the following year.

He looked me straight in the eye and said, "What is this about a hip operation?"

Sweating in panic, I pointed out that it was in all the newspapers and that everyone was talking about it. At the time, Mr. Nicklaus slapped me on the thigh and said, "Come on David, you should know that you shouldn't believe everything you read in the newspapers."

When we got off the air, I apologized to him, but still sought clarification. He just winked at me and smiled and sure enough, he had his hip surgery a couple of weeks later.

My only explanation for that strange encounter is that great golfers like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods don't like to make excuses to play bad.

Anyway, I advanced 14 years until Augusta 2011 and finally it was time for Sky to broadcast its first Masters with the great man as a studio guest.

Nicklaus has been an honorary starter at the Masters in recent years.

Just before we were on the air, Mr. Nicklaus came down the corridor linking all the television studios in Augusta and it didn't bode well when one of his grandchildren was heard to say, "OMG am I really doing this? "

Later I found out in private chats that I would rather be home fishing and perhaps catching the last hour of Masters coverage on television. In any case, regardless of any doubts he may have had, he entered the studio and instantly seemed at home when he discovered that his fellow guests were Colin Montgomerie and Butch Harmon.

He had always liked Monty and it almost goes without saying that he adored Butch. If there was ever an example of why Butch was the best coach in the world, it was right there in that studio, making his old friend feel comfortable and keep things light and loose.

Thereafter, it all became fun, especially when one of my first questions to Jack was about the special demands of winning a Major.

His response, which seemed to Majors the easiest tournaments to win, caused a sharp breath from everyone except Monty. "Thanks Jack," said the man who had come so close to winning so many but, in the end, he fell short.

Laughter everywhere and an atmosphere that Mr. Nicklaus seemed to genuinely enjoy for the next four days.

Every day when we delivered full golf coverage, our studio manager politely asked him to sign the inevitable pile of hats and flags that had been handed to him. He would sit down, pull out his Sharpie and say, "This is the easy part."

One day as he was leaving the studio, he ran into two friends of mine from Scotland who had made a large donation to charity in exchange for their trip to Augusta. He shook hands with them, teased the white legs under their shorts, signed their hats, and in doing so gave them the best day of their sporting lives.

At the end of the week, the most successful golfer of all time, he leaned over and quietly said to me, "Thank you David for all your courtesies to me."

I can't remember exactly what I said in response, but I know what I felt, and at that moment I knew the old adage that you should not know your heroes for fear of disappointment was not one that applied to Lord Jack Nicklaus.