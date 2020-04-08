The Masters Rewind: How Jordan Spieth claimed Augusta's victory in 2015 | Golf News

Watch the 2015 final round replayed, in full, on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. at Sky Sports Golf

















A look back at the highlights of Jordan Spieth's final round at the 2015 Masters

A look back at the highlights of Jordan Spieth's final round at the 2015 Masters

Jordan Spieth set a host of Masters records on his way to a grand opening win, and the final round of his 2015 success was repeated, in its entirety, on Wednesday at Sky Sports Golf.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The then-21-year-old recorded the lowest total of 54 holes in tournament history to take a four-shot lead in the final round at Augusta National, recording more birdies in the first three days than any player had managed in the event.

Rory McIlroy had wasted the same lead during the final round in 2011 and Greg Norman had missed the victory having started six ahead in 1996, although Spieth did not make the same mistake by closing the first of his three big wins in style. .

Most birdies in Masters history (28)

Lowest score in opening round of Masters winner (64)

Fifth cable-to-cable winner and first since 1976

First to post more than five top Masters before turning 22

A 70 of the final round was enough for Spieth to become the youngest Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 1997 and the second youngest Green Jacket winner of all time, ending the week at 18.

Spieth became the first player to reach a low of 19 in the Masters, but was placed in the last pair to equal Woods's total in 1997 as the lowest winning score, in addition to becoming the first cable Masters winner to cable from Raymond Floyd in 1976.

Spieth received his green jacket by champion 2014 Bubba Watson

Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose finished in a second-inning with 14 lows, matching the lowest score ever posted in Masters history by a non-winner, while McIlroy finished fourth after playing alongside Woods on a Sunday for the first time.

McIlroy posted a ghost-free 66 on the last day to jump the leaderboard, with his remaining total being the lowest score ever made by a player grouped with Woods in the Masters.

Masters 2015 final round Live

Replayed full coverage of the 2015 final round will begin on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m., with a special documentary of Spieth's victory available at 7:30 p.m. and the official movie starting at 9 p.m.

15th Club is a company that works with players, the media, manufacturers and tours around the world telling the true story of golf performance. Find the 15th Club on Twitter at @ 15thClub.