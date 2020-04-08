The masked singer unmasks the kangaroo

Well, the internet was right on this one.

Jordyn Woods was revealed as the kangaroo in The masked singerProving to us that we've never heard Kardashian's old friend and current YouTuber, model and influencer sing before, and he definitely couldn't have chosen that voice from a lineup.

Jordyn removed her mask after losing in a showdown with the Night Angel (she still has no idea what it is supposed to be), and then with the Astronaut, who lost face against the Turtle. While the guesses were pretty much everywhere throughout the season and seemed to be heading towards Blac Chyna or Lala Anthony, in the end, Jenny McCarthy was right.

So why did Jordyn, who had never sung in front of anyone before, decided to do this show?

"Well I love this show, number one," he said. "I see it every week with my family. But I love a challenge. I felt this was an opportunity for people to see a different side of me that I didn't even know existed, so it's been a lot of fun."