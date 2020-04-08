The lions' defense is the weak link against the cowboys – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLb66fda31beb4fdf7283e6df8e3034e6976%

The Detroit Lions attempted to annoy Dallas with Jeff Driskel throwing passes and Bo Scarbrough carrying the ball.

It is not exactly what this team planned at the beginning of the season.

Driskel threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, and Scarbrough scored on his NFL debut, but despite a decent day of that nameless offense, the Lions lost 35-27 to the Cowboys on Sunday. Detroit has now lost six of its last seven games. Injuries to Matthew Stafford and Kerryon Johnson have hurt, but it was the defense that fell short against Dallas.

"I feel like we just need to be consistent in everything we do," linebacker Devon Kennard said. "I feel like last week, we went out and played one of our best games defensively overall, and we needed to build on that and not take a step back." Defensively, I think we have stepped back today. ”

Stafford missed a second consecutive game with back and hip problems. The Lions lost 20-13 in Chicago with Driskel as a quarterback, but the offense seemed sharper against Dallas.

Driskel finished with a passer rating of 109.3 for the game, and also ran for 51 yards on eight carries. His mobility was an advantage for Detroit, which lasted throughout the second half, but was in the game at the end.

“Getting reps during the week helps. Those guys who listen to my cadence, things like that, getting in and out of the group: the more you do it, the more comfortable you will feel, "Driskel said." We can still clean up a few things. We had a couple of penalties, and that's what delayed us. sometimes. Overall, I thought it was definitely cleaner than last week. "

Scarbrough signed the practice team, made his NFL debut and scored the game's first touchdown in a 5-yard rush just 2:27 in the game. He ran for 55 yards on 14 carries.

"Everyone needs an opportunity. It seemed regular to me, ”Scarbrough said. "Playing with Coach (Nick) Saban (in college): This is what we've always done. Every week there was a different boy, so you just have to be ready when your number is called."

Scarbrough's touchdown came after the Lions had a shortstop after a Dallas fumble. That was the only real highlight for the defense. Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys, who were 8-of-14 on a third shot.

The penalties also hurt Detroit. After Dallas scored a touchdown in the second quarter, the Lions were called for 15-yard infractions on both that play and the resulting extra point. Both were enforced, leading to the unusual show of the Cowboys starting from Detroit 35. Dallas took advantage, using a squib kick that forced the Lions to start at 15.

At the end of the fourth quarter, with the Lions down eight, Detroit reached Dallas 32. The Lions were then singled out by an ineligible man on the field. After an incomplete pass, a sack and an incomplete one, Detroit lined up to clear at fourth and 26 and was called up for game delay, serving fourth and 31.

With two waiting times remaining, the Lions kicked, and never got the ball back.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.