The lesson we are learning from zooming

The lesson is one that we must learn and relearn. When a company does not protect our privacy, we should not continue to use their product, and tell the people we care about to use it, just because it works well and is easy to use. Once we lose our privacy, we rarely get it back again.

"There is a revolving door," said Matthew Guariglia, a policy analyst with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights nonprofit. "When you hand over your data to a company, you have no idea who else will have access to it, because much of this happens behind the black box of company secrecy."

Certainly the responsibility lies with Zoom, not us, to fix your application's privacy and security issues. But we can put pressure on Zoom by not accepting the situation. If you use Zoom, do it with caution and with a solid security configuration. More on this later.

Zoom privacy and security issues

Let's first take a closer look at why Zoom has been under the microscope. The problems come down to two main things: your privacy policy and your security architecture.

Zoom privacy policy

Zoom recently announced that it had revised its privacy policy to make it clearer and more transparent. In it, the company emphasized that it does not sell and has never sold people's personal data, and has no plans to do so.

But the policy doesn't address whether Zoom shares data with third parties, as companies like Apple and Cisco explicitly state in their privacy policies.

This is a notable omission. Technology companies can monetize user data in many ways without selling it directly, including by sharing it with other companies that mine the information for information, according to research published by the M.I.T. Sloan School of Management. In some cases, tools to collect user data are "rented,quot; to third parties. Such practices would technically make it a reality that your personal data was not "sold,quot;, but a company would still make money from your data.