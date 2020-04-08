The latest Galaxy Fold 2 leak is the best news we've heard so far – BGR

The Galaxy Fold was the first foldable phone that Samsung launched and the most expensive when it came out in September 2019.

The only Galaxy Fold available was the $ 1,980 512GB model, but Samsung is reportedly preparing a 256GB model of the Galaxy Fold 2, which will be sold at a cheaper price.

To replicate the success of the Galaxy Z Flip, the price of the Galaxy Fold 2 must be more competitive.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Folding phones have not taken off the way that some smartphone vendors expect them to, but there has not yet been a folding phone that the average consumer would consider using instead of their daily controller. Samsung came as close as any phone maker with its Galaxy Z Flip, which had the charm of a folding device along with a price that didn't make everyone resist, but it was still a niche product. In order for a flip phone to break through, it will need a revolutionary design and a price tag that most people can bear.

According to SamMobileThat could be exactly what we ended up getting from the Galaxy Fold 2. Sources tell the site that the successor to the Galaxy Fold will include a base model with 256GB of internal storage at a lower price than any of the original Fold models, taking it down. the barrier of entry for consumers.

How SamMobile He notes, the Galaxy Fold was the most expensive phone Samsung had released when it arrived in 2019, starting at $ 1,980. The Galaxy Fold with 512GB of storage was the only option, which meant that the only way to join the Fold family was to spend twice as much or what you could spend on the Galaxy S10, S10 +, or S10e. That simply wasn't a realistic alternative for the vast majority of smartphone buyers.

Almost 14 months after the official presentation of the original Galaxy Fold, Samsung may be looking to expand its reach. The Galaxy Fold 2 with model number SM-F916 is said to have 256GB of storage. There will also be a second SM-F91x model with 512GB of storage. Obviously, the model with less storage space will be cheaper, and getting closer to the $ 1,380 price of the hit Galaxy Z Flip would help boost its audience.

Recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch Infinity Flex display inside and a larger Infinity-V display on the front cover. The sequel will also have a camera setup similar to that of the Galaxy S20 + and will ship with a new version of the S Pen. There will be ceramic and stainless steel options, and the Fold 2 will be offered in blue, silver, gold, pink, and black. The same report also claims that Samsung will launch the phone around July, though it's worth noting that this was reported before the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Source: Samsung