The kangaroo has an amazing bond with the KarJenner family

Night Angel and Kangaroo take the stage for the first showdown before the loser of each take on a Smackdown at the end of the FOX singing contest episode.

Four remaining contestants from "The masked singer"He returned in the episode on Wednesday, April 8 for face-to-face presentations. The Night Angel and Kangaroo took the stage for the first confrontation.

The Night Angel performed Shania Twain"Man, I Feel Like a Woman", while Kangaroo chose to sing "No Air" for Jordin Sparks. The panelist, whom he joined Yvette Nicole Brown That night, I figured the Night Angel could be Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer or Vanessa Williams. As for the kangaroo, the guesses included La La Anthony, Keira Knightley Y Blac Chyna. The winner of the showdown was Night Angel!

The next confrontation was between the astronaut and the turtle. The astronaut took the stage to leave Shawn mendes"If I Can not Have You". The turtle followed with a performance of James Bay"Let it go".

The panelist thought that the Astronaut was Ben platt, Seth Green or Austin Mahone. Regarding the turtle, the panelist assumed Adam Lambert, Joey McIntyre Y Niall Horan. Turtle came out as the winner of the showdown.

Later, the Kangaroo and the Astronaut made their way to the Smackdown. The kangaroo sang Donna Summer& # 39; Hot Stuff & # 39; with the astronaut performing "Bye, Bye, Bye" by NSYNC. Finally, it was announced that the Kangaroo would be the singer who was eliminated. When removing the mask, it was revealed that the Kangaroo was none other than Jordyn Woods!

In a post-revelation interview, former best friend of Kylie Jenner He shared that he would love to pursue a musical career. "This is definitely the star of many. I think I have no other choice now. People want the album," said the model.

The "Kylie's lifeAlumbre continued: "I was probably the person who sang the most ballads, but that works for history and that works for me. But one of my favorite performances was the Amy Winehouse song ", referring to his portrayal of" You Know I'm Not Good "in the previous episode.

Speaking of appearing on "The Masked Singer," Jordyn said, "[It is] a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn't pass up. It was like living one of my childhood fantasies. You always imagine yourself performing on stage and for the crowds. But you don't think it could be a reality. This really made my childhood dreams come true. Although I could never have imagined it in a kangaroo costume. "