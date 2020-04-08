Home Entertainment The influence of future conversations on the music of the late rapper...

The influence of future conversations on the music of the late rapper Juice Wrld: I am devastated by everything!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Rapper Future was recently interviewed, and discussed his influence on the music of the late rapper Juice Wrld.

Juice Wrld passed away months ago from an overdose while allegedly trying to evade the feds who robbed his private jet.

Juice Wrld, in the past, attributed Future's music as his drug inspiration. When asked how he feels about being an influence, he replied:

"Yes, but there were many people who came before me who talked about drugs, from rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll stars to pop stars, to people aware that other artists are going to be rehabilitated and aware of the overdose of other artists and there are many other people that was part of this world long before me, "he explained.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©