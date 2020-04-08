The influence of future conversations on the music of the late rapper Juice Wrld: I am devastated by everything!

Rapper Future was recently interviewed, and discussed his influence on the music of the late rapper Juice Wrld.

Juice Wrld passed away months ago from an overdose while allegedly trying to evade the feds who robbed his private jet.

Juice Wrld, in the past, attributed Future's music as his drug inspiration. When asked how he feels about being an influence, he replied:

"Yes, but there were many people who came before me who talked about drugs, from rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll stars to pop stars, to people aware that other artists are going to be rehabilitated and aware of the overdose of other artists and there are many other people that was part of this world long before me, "he explained.

"It's like, I probably shed more light on that and got more attention from my cadence or my charisma and the way people reacted, but everything I said was already spoken before me. I have an influence on that, I just feel that … those are not my intentions, "Future continued.

The rapper concluded: "My intention was to be me. It's just me and what you get from him is what you get from him, but at the same time, I don't want anyone to go through anything to hurt themselves or cause death and Juice Wrld is a delicate situation. My whole heart breaks my heart. My heart goes out to his family, his mother. "