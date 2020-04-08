The heroine of this Korean best seller is extremely ordinary. That is the point.

New, often subversive, novels by Korean women, which have intersected with the rise of the #MeToo movement, are fueling discussions beyond the literary world.

"These books exposed Korea's dirty little secret, which is that despite being apparently rich and modern, enlightened and cool, social advancements have lagged far, far, far behind money," said Euny Hong, author of "The Birth of Korean Cool: How a Nation is Conquering the World Through Pop Culture,quot;. "The latest in Korean feminist literature is the nature of the world's first problem, where Korea is an extremely wealthy country and there is still something deeply wrong."

Image "Kim Jiyoung, born 1982,quot;, released in South Korea four years ago, will be released in the United States this month.

Cho wrote "Kim Jiyoung,quot; in 2015, finishing a draft in just a few months. At that time, misogynistic trolls were becoming a greater online presence. False rumors spread online that a South Korean woman had helped spread the MERS virus in Hong Kong after refusing to be quarantined. Derogatory jargon directed at housewives, such as the term "mummy-cockroach," was becoming more prevalent.

"I wanted to write about the everyday and common but undeserved experience of the women around me, about the despair, exhaustion and fear we feel for no reason other than that we are women," Cho said in an email via from a translator. "I also wanted this story to not only be a work of fiction, but a very likely real biography of someone out there."

Like her heroine, Cho experienced pervasive sexism throughout her life, she said. Born in Seoul in 1978, she studied sociology at Ewha Womans University, the best university for women in the country, then spent almost a decade writing for current event television shows. He gave up to raise his son, but found it difficult to restart his career, a biographical detail that his novel reported.

He began collecting articles and sociological data and decided to write a fictional biography of an average Korean woman, following her from birth to the present. In "Kim Jiyoung,quot;, small disappointments and outrages follow Jiyoung throughout his life. When she is a child, her parents pamper her younger brother, while she and her sister have to share everything; In all girls' high school, male teachers test and harass their students under the guise of examining their uniforms.