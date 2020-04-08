The future gets emotional for the death of WRLD juice: I never wanted to influence him to use drugs

The name of the future may be on the lips of many men and women, but the rapper barely speaks unless it is with a few words through Instagram Stories. The rapper recently interviewed XXL, where he was the most vulnerable he has ever been.

This is due to a part of the talk where the late rapper Juice WRLD is mentioned. The 20-year-old woman overdosed four months ago at a Chicago airport after ingesting several pills to hide from federal agents.

Juice cited that Future was the one who made him try drugs in the first place when he heard his music growing up. The Mask Off singer was one of their favorites, and the two even collaborated on a full-length album titled WRLD on Drugs.

Artist Lucid Dreams lamented that he constantly struggled with addiction and often talked about trying to become sober. He did not want his fans to follow the same path as him.

The future feels the same way, but unfortunately, Juice's death weighs heavily on his shoulders.

While talking to the magazine, Future admitted: ‘It was heartbreaking about Juice. Even today, I am heartbroken. Rest in peace Juice Wrld. He is a great artist. I had so much more to do. "

It also directly addressed her feelings about being a bad influence.

‘I have an influence on that, I just feel like … that's not my intention. My intention was just to be me. It's just me and what you get from him is what you get from him, but at the same time, I don't want anyone to go through anything to hurt or kill themselves and Juice Wrld is a delicate situation. I'm heartbroken over the whole thing. My heart goes out to his family, his mother. "

The hip-hop / rap industry is taking a lot of heat from the glamor of substance abuse, but there is definitely some injustice in the conversation. The saying goes "Sex, drugs and rock and roll,quot; because the rockstar lifestyle has always been about drug and alcohol use.

This is something that Future also mentioned.

“ There were so many people who came before me who spoke about drugs from rock stars & # 39; n & # 39; I roll up to the pop stars and the people aware that other artists were going to be rehabilitated and aware of the overdose of other artists and there are many other people who were part of this world long before me.

Hopefully, artists of all genres will one day make the effort to stop glorifying drug use in their music.



