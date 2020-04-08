Home Sports The Falcons' new uniforms apparently leaked and parts of Twitter are not...

The Falcons' new uniforms apparently leaked and parts of Twitter are not selling.

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The Falcons' new uniforms apparently leaked and parts of Twitter are not selling.

Apparently, the Falcons may have kept their primary colors while updating their uniforms for 2020. It would be nearly impossible for them to get away from the classic combination of black, red, and white.

That doesn't mean that those colors are organized in the most attractive way, at least based on an alleged leak of the new outfits.

The team on Tuesday afternoon scoffed at the official presentation, which is scheduled for April 14:

RIVERA – Bucs' new / old cream-free look isn't inspiring

Not long after, this tweet came out:

Twitter's hilarity came, of course, including galaxy-brain claims that they were false.

There were also sentimental shots of the Falcons' uniforms from the past.

And the "I can do better,quot; requirement.

I must say that this concept combo is clean. It's certainly better than a t-shirt with the graduated stain at the bottom, if that was a really leaked t-shirt, of course.

%MINIFYHTML3d892512e894ea5631719a333b37231f7%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©