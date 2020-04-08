The Darts Show podcast with Phil Taylor: rivalries, returns and how it all started | Darts News

%MINIFYHTMLa5340da935da50b7edd1bad1e31bc13a77%





Phil Taylor joined the Darts Show podcast for an extended interview and revealed that this year's comeback wasn't that far off.

Sixteen-time world champion Taylor teamed with former world number one Colin Lloyd, Michael Bridge, and Paul Prenderville for the final episode of the show.

Among a number of menu items during a rare one-hour special were:

How it started in sports.

Legendary rivalries with Bristow, Priestley and Barney

What you think of today's players.

And most interesting of all, how 2020 was the year that was closer than ever to return to competitive action

The Power pulled out after losing the world championship final to rookie Rob Cross on New Years Day 2018, another topic under discussion, and returns have been teased with the lure of competitive action never far behind. .

Without a Tour card, the legendary Power would depend on a wild card for most invitations, something the PDC has always ruled out, but the UK Open offered the opportunity to qualify through Riley's local qualifiers.

Fallon Sherrock traversed that route this year, and Taylor was willing to do the same until the clashes on the calendar ruined his hopes, although there may still be time for the 60-year-old, who also won 16 World Matchplay titles.

"I thought about doing the UK Open, I talked to Barry about it," said Taylor.

"I called him on the phone and said I could go to Riley's qualifiers and see what the crack is, just for fun.

"He thought it was fantastic, but when we checked the dates if I had qualified, I was supposed to be playing in a soft-tip tournament in Japan that would have collided with the UK Open."

"Maybe next year but I'm not so sure, I'm 61 next year and I'm getting too old for that. Now I'm thinking I'm ready to end next year, I've enjoyed the rest that we're having right now .

"I can do a weird occasion after dinner, but I don't practice as much or pitch as much as I used to. I can still compete against world-class players, but I don't put in as much effort as I used to."

The darts show podcast with Phil Taylor The Power Joins The Gang For An Exclusive Talk About Titles, Retirement And Who Is Impressing You Now – WEDNESDAY AVAILABLE

However, all it took was a question from former rival Lloydy about how likely a member of the world's top eight would be if he returned.

"Would he be in the top eight? He would be number one, he would make it," Taylor replied and immediately pointed to the best in the world, Michael van Gerwen.

"If I had been his age, he would have understood, he is not as strong mentally as I am and I would finish him all the time."

Taylor and Van Gerwen's last meeting occurred in the Grand Slam semifinal in 2017, when MVG was victorious

"He would have loved and would love to play Michael at my best and his, we would have had a great rivalry."

"Any sport needs someone on a pedestal and I needed someone to take my game away from me. Barry often asked who would take care of you and I would say it will be Michael."

The darts show podcast Available every fortnight, giving you news, interviews and gossip from the world of darts with additional information from former world number one and two-time champion champion Colin Lloyd.