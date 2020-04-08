The cruise lines were closed from the coronavirus stimulus. This is why

On March 27, President Trump signed the $ 2 trillion stimulus package designed to save millions of jobs and rescue companies devastated by the coronavirus. But when the dust settled, a badly affected sector of the travel industry was left out: the main cruise lines.

Even politicians who demanded that the industry clean up its environmental record as a condition of receiving taxpayer funds were somewhat surprised by the news.

"I have to admit, I was surprised," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, said in an interview, "given the president's support for the cruise industry."

So why were major cruise lines left out? These are the three main reasons.

They are foreign corporations

In the weeks leading up to the bill's passage, both Democrats and Republicans expressed reservations about bailing out the major cruise lines because they are not US corporations and are largely exempt from paying income taxes.