The cruise lines were closed from the coronavirus stimulus. This is why

On March 27, President Trump signed the $ 2 trillion stimulus package designed to save millions of jobs and rescue companies devastated by the coronavirus. But when the dust settled, a badly affected sector of the travel industry was left out: the main cruise lines.
Even politicians who demanded that the industry clean up its environmental record as a condition of receiving taxpayer funds were somewhat surprised by the news.
"I have to admit, I was surprised," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, said in an interview, "given the president's support for the cruise industry."
So why were major cruise lines left out? These are the three main reasons.
They are foreign corporations
In the weeks leading up to the bill's passage, both Democrats and Republicans expressed reservations about bailing out the major cruise lines because they are not US corporations and are largely exempt from paying income taxes.
"In a very emphatic and clear way, the intention of Congress is to exclude the cruise line industry from any help with this bill," said Blumenthal.
Under the law, companies can only qualify for a loan if they are "created or organized in the United States and under the laws of the United States."
Although the main cruise lines are based in Miami, they are incorporated in foreign countries: Royal Caribbean is registered in Liberia, Norway in Bermuda and Carnival in Panama.
"If you literally go to the port of Miami and really look at the flag on the stern of the ship, you won't see an American flag waving in the breeze," said James Walker, a maritime attorney. "You will see the flag of the Bahamas or the flag of Panama."
The agreement allows major cruise lines to operate under the wage and labor laws of the country in which they are registered, paying employees many times less than they would in the United States. It also gives them access to a Centennial provision in the tax code that largely exempts them from paying federal income taxes.
In 2019 Carnival paid tax expenses of $ 71 million on $ 20.83 billion in revenue. Royal Caribbean paid $ 36.2 million in taxes on $ 10.95 billion in revenue. And Norwegian actually showed a tax benefit, money owed to him, of $ 18.86 million on $ 6.46 billion in revenue.
The cruise industry defended its fiscal and employment policies. Bari Golin-Blaugrund, spokesman for the Cruise Line Industry Association, a trade group representing the industry, said the cruise industry supports more than 421,000 jobs in the United States and that it follows tax rules. for international shipping that is decades long. roots in United States tax law.
Questions about the environmental record
In early March, a group of eight senators published a letter saying that the cruise industry and airlines should only get a financial bailout if they take more steps to protect the environment. Days later, a coalition of environmental groups sent a letter to Congress asking lawmakers not to bail out the cruise industry, citing a poor environmental record.
"The cruise industry has a history of decades of non-compliance with environmental laws and paying fines as a matter of business," said Kendra Ulrich of Stand.earth, one of the environmental groups that signed the letter to Congress.
He noted that Princess Cruise Lines, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, was fined $ 40 million in 2016 for illegally dumping oil-contaminated waste into the sea and then covering it. The company was fined $ 20 million this year while on probation for unloading plastic in waters around the Bahamas and falsifying records.
In an email, Roger Frizzell, a spokesman for the Carnival Corporation, wrote that steps were taken to address the issues that led to the recent fines, including additional oversight, training and equipment to prevent the oil spill, which he said has not reoccurred on any Ship in the fleet. Frizzell added that the company has undertaken a major effort to "dramatically reduce,quot; and eliminate single-use plastics on board all of its ships since the 2016 fine.
Ms Golin-Blaugrund of the Cruise Line Industry Association said the cruise industry is committed to responsible tourism, and its environmental policies and practices often exceed those required by law.
Accusations of a failed coronavirus response
First was the Diamond Princess.
The world watched as the ship was quarantined off the coast of Japan, and the coronavirus was passing through the cabin, infecting so many passengers that at that time it became the highest concentration of coronavirus cases outside China. The cruise line's response was widely viewed as riddled with errors.
What followed was a series of industry actions that drew criticism, just as members of Congress were drafting the bill. As the coronavirus hampered more ships, the cruise industry was slow to respond and take precautions that would protect passengers, sometimes appearing to have an ad hoc approach to coronavirus responses aboard ships.
It was a public relations nightmare, and the State Department eventually stepped in and warned Americans, especially those with underlying health problems, not to board cruises. Following the warning, major cruise lines suspended US operations. USA For 30 days.
The optics for the industry is not great right now, said James Hardiman, managing director of leisure equity research at Wedbush Securities, which follows the industry.
"I think if the US public turns on the television and sees a group of people going back to a cruise ship soon, I think the public reaction to that is going to be very similar to the public reaction when you see a spring break group getting drunk and ignoring the new reality, "he said.
The perception that going on a cruise ship is synonymous with bad or irresponsible behavior, he said, "is going to be a real problem for the industry."