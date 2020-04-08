The coronavirus turns the roar of urban life into a whisper in the world's seismographs

Seismometers can be built to detect earthquakes, but your mechanical ears hear much more: hurricanes thundering hundreds of miles away and meteorites exploding in the skies on the other side of the planet. Even the everyday hum of humanity (people moving in cars, trains, and planes) has a detectable seismic beat.

But the coronavirus has overturned our lives. In hopes of reducing the spread of the pandemic, nations have closed their borders, cities have been closed, and billions of people have been instructed to stay home. Today, in cities large and small, the racing pulse of civilization is now barely detectable on many seismograms.

"It really made the scale of the closures a little bit more real to me," said Celeste Labedz, a graduate student in geophysics at the California Institute of Technology.