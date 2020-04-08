The coronavirus turns the roar of urban life into a whisper in the world's seismographs

Seismometers can be built to detect earthquakes, but your mechanical ears hear much more: hurricanes thundering hundreds of miles away and meteorites exploding in the skies on the other side of the planet. Even the everyday hum of humanity (people moving in cars, trains, and planes) has a detectable seismic beat.
But the coronavirus has overturned our lives. In hopes of reducing the spread of the pandemic, nations have closed their borders, cities have been closed, and billions of people have been instructed to stay home. Today, in cities large and small, the racing pulse of civilization is now barely detectable on many seismograms.
"It really made the scale of the closures a little bit more real to me," said Celeste Labedz, a graduate student in geophysics at the California Institute of Technology.
In person, you can only see your neighborhood's dedication to the rest of your home. With the seismometers, Labedz said, you can see the collective willingness of millions of the world's urban dwellers to duck. As a result, the planet's natural tremor is being recorded with remarkable clarity.
This seismological experiment started with Thomas Lecocq, seismologist at the Royal Belgian Observatory in Brussels. He wanted to see what happened to his city's anthropogenic whistle after it closed in mid-March. Their finding, which had abruptly decreased, was shared on Twitter and through news organizations, inciting seismologists elsewhere to look at their own city's lack of shakes. Many used Dr. Lecocq's custom coding to eliminate human noise in their seismic data.
It quickly became apparent that the roar of urban life had become a whisper around the world, in places as remote as California and Croatia. "It's crazy," said Dr. Lecocq.
London is no longer buzzing. Paula Koelemeijer, a seismologist at Royal Holloway, University of London, said the seismometer in her suburban home recorded a 20 to 25 percent reduction in average weekly noise, compared to the week before Britain began closing. Another seismometer closer to the city center recorded a 30 percent drop. In both areas, the cacophonous rhythm of morning fever has almost evaporated.
Noise levels at some seismic stations in Los Angeles have been reduced to less than half of what they normally are, Labedz said. Weekdays sometimes have a calmer seismic signal than weekends before the pandemic.
Claudio Satriano, a seismologist at the Paris Institute of Earth Physics, detected a 38 percent drop in average noise during the day in his city. The swing of commuters has vanished, and the thunderous nightlife on weekends has vanished.
Stephen Hernández, a seismologist at the Geophysical Institute in Quito, Ecuador, said that a seismic station in the northern part of the city had previously recorded noise declines during turmoil, including during dangerous social unrest in October 2019. That station is now is registering. a staggering 60 percent decrease in noise, and the spikes during city shutdown barely exceed the minimum noise levels observed during normal times.
The hustle and bustle of college students around the world is gone. David Cornwell, a geophysicist at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, has been observing the seismometer in a colleague's office. Compared to peak noise on a typical day, noise levels on the university's King’s College campus have decreased by 60 percent since their students were sent home.
The pounding of the children has also calmed down. A seismic station at a Nepalese school that Dr. Lecocq has typically observed impacts the pandemonium of children running to and from their place of learning. Now, he said, "those noise levels have completely disappeared."
The characteristic cultural traces of some cities are notable for their absence in the seismograms. For example, the vibrations generated in Barcelona by huge crowds jumping up and down at Camp Nou, the stadium where the F.C. Barcelona football team: they have disappeared. "No more & # 39;Messiquakes "for a time," said Jordi Díaz, a seismologist at the Jaume Almera Institute for Earth Sciences in that city, referring to the small tremors caused by fans celebrating the goals of soccer star Lionel Messi.
Seismograms have also shown how some cities calmed down even before the mandatory blockades took effect. New Zealand's national order was implemented just before midnight on March 25, but people were informed that a pre-emptive shutdown was imminent two days earlier. Seismographs in Auckland, a city of 1.6 million people, show a clear decrease in noise before the first day the mandate took effect, he said Geoff Kilgour, a volcanologist at GNS Science, a geoscientific research organization.
On March 22, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook Croatia, the most severe the capital city of Zagreb has experienced in 140 years. Aftershocks have been rocking the city ever since, and people could generally feel only the most powerful. But tremors typically imperceptible to humans are now being reported by hundreds of residents, said Rémy Bossu, secretary-general of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. This increase in individual seismic sensitivity can be explained by the fact that city residents are locked away in their homes.
Scientists can also now better hear the planet's natural tectonic soundtrack. With the volume of humanity reduced, "we can detect smaller earthquakes, just as it is easier to hear a phone ring in a library than at a rock concert," Labedz said.
Hernández has also been able to hear more rumors of the active volcano in which Quito is located, something attributed to the reduction of noise in the city. And on Dr. Koelemeijer's domestic seismometer, medium-magnitude earthquakes emanating from distant continents are no longer buried by rush hour traffic noise, they are now popping up in the day.
A cleaner and more frequent detection of Earth's seismic activity gives seismologists a less filtered look inside the planet. Although many seismometers are purposely located far from cities, many urban areas, especially those in seismically hyperactive parts of the planet, are dotted with seismometers. In this moment of human inactivity, the crunch of some potentially dangerous faults can be detected better than ever.
The academic benefits aside, many scientists are encouraged to see that the seismic signatures of the blockades are visible in dozens of populated cities around the world. Noise levels in many of them. shows no signs of increase, and in some places, like London, they have decreased over time. That "indicates that more and more people are taking it seriously and therefore doing everything they can to flatten the curve," said Dr. Koelemeijer.
But steps are much quieter than traffic, so seismometers won't necessarily betray people who are evading closure measures. "Every time I look at the balcony these days, I still see a lot of people walking," said Dr. Satriano.
Don't be tempted by sunnier days. "Stay home, stay safe," he added.
