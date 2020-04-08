"The Book of Mormon,quot; cancels Denver 2020 release dates

The Tony-winning, national touring Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon,quot; canceled its Denver dates Tuesday amid a nationwide shutdown related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts, which has hosted the previous shows of the musical at the Buell Theater, shared the news Tuesday afternoon, adding to a list of recent cancellations that includes six other musicals and Broadway plays, 523 classes and educational programs, 19 rental events and two fundraising events.

"The Book of Mormon,quot; was slated to play at the downtown Ellie Caulkins Opera at the Denver Performing Arts Complex June 9-28. Within minutes of the announcement, Denver Downtown officials changed the ticket sales page at denvercenter.org to remove dates and sales information.

People who have already purchased tickets will be notified by email before 10 am tomorrow (Wednesday, April 8), and DCPA officials strongly recommend that ticket holders use email and / or denvercenter.org to request refunds due to DCPA's limited ability to handle requests over the phone. .

In addition to requesting a refund for this and the other recently canceled shows, ticket holders will have the option to donate the price of their ticket to DCPA. The organization is waiting until April 19 to issue refunds to give customers time to decide, as well as to streamline the credit, donation and refund process, according to a spokeswoman.

If ticket holders do not intentionally request a refund, a credit will automatically be applied to their DCPA account, a spokeswoman said.

The move is not entirely unexpected, given that Downtown Denver officials have been keeping a close eye on refugee orders in the city and state in recent weeks that have closed the rest of the performing arts world.

On Thursday, the nonprofit DCPA also announced that it would cut staff costs by more than 50%, resorting to layoffs, leave, pay cuts and other measures to stop the loss of "millions of dollars,quot; in revenue. Officials were not specific about the number of people fired or the amount of money lost.

The "Book of Mormon," written by Colorado natives and "South Park,quot; creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, had been playing for 360 weeks before producers decided to shut it down today, DCPA officials said.

In particular, the producers released the national tour version of "Mormon,quot; at the Buell Theater in Denver in 2012 before shipping it to the rest of the country.

