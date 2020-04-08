The body of Robert F. Kennedy's 8-year-old great-grandson is found.

Facebook

Two days after the remains of RFK's granddaughter, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, were recovered, the body of her eight-year-old son Gideon is found in Chesapeake Bay.

Up News Info –

The remains of Robert F. KennedyThe great-grandson has been recovered, two days after his mother's body was found in Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her eight-year-old boy, GideonHe disappeared on April 2, 2020 during a canoe excursion, while trying to retrieve a ball that had been kicked in the water.

McKean's body was found on Monday night, April 6, 2020, with her cause of death listed as accidental drowning, and on Wednesday, the girl's remains were discovered approximately two miles from where they had entered the water in Shady Side.

Confirming the sad news, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan shares on Twitter: "The daughter and grandson of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Maeve and Gideon McKean have now been found. Please keep your family in your prayers as they mourn this devastating loss. "