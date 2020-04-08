The best movies of Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is often said to be the global face of oriental cinema. He is known for doing his own stunts and has said that he has broken every bone in his body by doing so. His films combine a mix of martial arts and comedy and it goes without saying that they are highly entertaining. Presenting a list of some of his biggest blockbusters that are sure to help him overcome boredom in this lockdown period

Snake in the shadow of the eagle (1978)

Directed by Yuen Woo-ping, the film starred Jackie Chan, Hwang Jang Lee, and Yuen Siu Tien. Chien Fu (Jackie Chan), an orphan adopted by a kung fu school, is treated like a punching bag by teachers and students. He befriends an old beggar (Yuen Siu Tien) by offering him a meal and a place to stay. Unknown to Chien, the old beggar is actually one of the last surviving Serpent-style masters and is hiding from the Claw Eagle clan masters, who are brutally killing the Serpent-style masters. He begs the teacher to teach him. At first, he doesn't budge, but then he starts teaching him. Chien soon improves and this catches the attention of the Eagle clan masters. They follow him, but luckily his teacher has disappeared. Chien develops his own style while watching a cat fight a snake and that helps him tremendously in the final showdown with Eagle's main master.

Drunk Master (1978)

Directed by Yuen Woo-ping, the film starred Jackie Chan, Yuen Siu-tien, and Hwang Jang-lee. It is an early example of the kung fu comic genre popularized by Jackie Chan. The protagonist of the film, Wong Fei-hung, is a traditional Chinese folk hero. His teacher, Beggar So, is another character in Chinese folklore. Wong is a naughty boy and his father wants him to learn martial arts with Beggar So, who is supposed to be very strict. When humiliated by Yim Tit-sam, he searches for So and begins his strict training regimen. Then he teaches her all his secrets and masters them all except the feminine style. A rival gives Yim Tit-Sam a contract to kill Wong's father, and Wong and Beggar arrive in time to save him. Wong can initially match Yim Tit-Sam, but then takes a beating. Her teacher asks her to combine the seven styles and develop her own version of the feminine style. He does it and wins the fight.

Project A (1983)

Directed by Jackie Chan, the film has Jackie, Sammo Hung, and Yuen Biao as the main stars. Set in the 19th century in old Hong Kong, it features a joint operation between the Hong Kong Regular Police and the Maritime Police to get rid of pirates once and for all. After pirates blow up their ship, MPs have to train to become regular police. Hong Tin-tsu (Yuen Biao), the nephew of the police chief, at first scolds the Dragon (Chan) but then they become friends. Another character, Fei (Sammo Hung), who has connections in the underworld, reports that the pirates are buying weapons and that they can follow the trail to their hiding place. It frustrates the pirates' plans and almost died after falling from a clock tower. He convinces the superiors to regroup the Maritime Police once again and, in a joint operation with the police, they go on a mission against the pirates, locking them in their own lair.

Wheels at meals (1984)

The film was shot in Barcelona, ​​Spain and was directed by Sammo Hung. It starred Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung, Yuen Biao, Lola Forner, Benny Urquidez and José Sancho. Thomas (Chan) and David (Biao) are cousins ​​who run a fast food van in Barcelona. They both feel like Sylvia (Lola Forner), who turns out to be a billionaire heiress. Moby (Hung) is a clumsy detective who is tracking her. When she is kidnapped, Thomas, David and Moby team up to save her. Alone, they are no match for the kidnappers, but they combine their fighting styles to win the day.

The police history (1985)

Written and directed by Jackie Chan, it is the first of the Police Story movies with Chan as a Hong Kong police detective named Kevin Chan Ka-Kui. In 2016, Police Story was voted the fourth best action movie of all time in the Time Out poll of critics, directors, actors, and stunt actors. Jackie Chan reportedly considers it his best action movie. After a botched operation, Officer Chan is asked to keep an eye on a girl who agreed to testify against a prominent crime lord. However, the girl escapes and the case is expelled from court. The criminal kills a policeman and frames all charges in Chan. Now he is running away from the police and the bad guys. To clear his name, he now has to steal data from the gangster's office in a mall. The witness agrees to do it for him, but the crime lord knows this, and Chan has to defeat virtually an entire army just to save the girl and obtain the data.

Armor of God (1986)

Written and directed by Jackie Chan, the film features Alan Tam, Lola Forner, and Rosamund Kwan as Jackie's co-stars. Chan was as close to death as he was while filming a trick. When he leapt into a tree from a ledge, the branch he grabbed broke and caused him to plummet. The skull was broken and is now said to have a hole in the head due to the injury. To save his friend Alan's girlfriend from being killed by religious fanatics, Jackie makes a deal with a billionaire who has three pieces of the legendary Armor of God who will complete the set for him after rescuing the girl. The magnate's daughter also accompanies them on the mission. He assaults the secret monastery, rescues his friends not once, but twice, but is captured by murderous women. Defeat them by discovering their weakness. Running away, he blows up the castle, along with the armor, and has to jump off a cliff into a balloon to save himself.

Twin Dragons (1992)

Directed by Ringo Lam and Tsui Hark, the film stars Jackie Chan in a double role as twin brothers separated at birth. A Hong Kong couple (Sylvia Chang and James Wong) are delivered with twins. While in the hospital, a dangerous gang leader named Crazy Kung (Kirk Wong) takes one of the twins hostage, and the two boys separate in chaos. Ma Yau, is brought to America by his parents and is converted while the other is raised by a woman named Tsui (Mabel Cheung), and becomes a martial artist named Bok Min. 26 years later, their paths cross when Ma Yau comes to Hong Kong for a concert. They share a unique ability in the sense that one is capable of imitating the abilities of the other. Thus, Ma Yau can save Bok Min's friend from gangsters, while Bok Min can successfully conduct an orchestra. They also finally come from Crazy Kung too. The film ends on their wedding day, but the misadventures are not yet over as their fiancées, as well as the guests, cannot distinguish them.

Rumble in the Bronx (1995)

The film introduced Jackie Chan to the main American audience. Directed by Stanley Tong, she starred Jackie Chan, Anita Mui, and Françoise Yip. Ma Hon Keung (Jackie Chan), comes to the Bronx to attend her uncle's wedding. Her uncle wants to sell his store since he is besieged by many robberies. He helps new shopper Elaine (Anita Mui) set up the store and even scares off some local gangsters initially, but the frequency keeps increasing. Meanwhile, another criminal hides diamonds in the wheelchair of his disabled neighbor. Now, it is not one but two gangs that are chasing him. Take out one by defeating them in a martial arts battle and take the help of the police to go after the other. In the end, after many death-defying adventures, he runs over the crime boss with a hovercraft.

The tuxedo (2002)

Directed by Kevin Donovan, the movie starring Jackie Chan and Jennifer Love Hewitt. It is a spy movie parody in which a special tuxedo grants its wearer superhuman abilities. James "Jimmy,quot; Tong (Jackie Chan) is a taxi driver known for his speed. He becomes the personal driver for Clark Devlin (Jason Isaacs), who is a secret spy for the government. When an attack sends Devlin into a coma, Tong is forced to finish his latest mission to obtain justice for his boss. You must prevent a megalomaniac from taking over the world's water supply. Delilah "Del,quot; Blaine (Jennifer Love Hewitt), a brilliant scientist but completely new to fieldwork, joined her on the mission. Jimmy, who is posing as Devlin, hopes that the powers of the suit will hide his flaws. After a series of hilarious misadventures, he defeats the villain using his own biological weapon against him and ends up being an agent in Devlin's organization.