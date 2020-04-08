The & # 39; Boy Meets World & # 39; actress claims he endured extreme racism from main cast

%MINIFYHTMLbe3fe8bbf9e6ad677c8115ba2a6e841175%

Up News Info – "Boy Meets World" star Trina McGee He has spoken about the alleged racist treatment he suffered on the set of the program. The actress, who played Angela Moore, Topaga's good friend and Shawn Hunter's black girlfriend, claimed that her co-stars, who were part of the main cast, mistreated her and called her racist insults.

In a series of tweets, dating back to earlier this year but recently uncovered, Trina recalled for the first time that "Aunt Jemima was called on set for styling and makeup." She added: "I called a bitter bitch when I silently waited for my scene to finish rehearsing over and over again due to the episode featuring my character. I said 'it was nice of you to join us as' a stranger after 60 episodes. "

When asked during filming which show experienced those things, Trina replied, "Boy Meets World." A shocked fan said it was hard to believe that the actors, whose characters were portrayed as "loving and caring," did horrible things, admitting that it is "disappointing and heartbreaking" to know.

Trina continued to share: "I did my job and I hope my due. Sometimes the strain of disrespect was extremely stressful. 25 years at the time raising a family and I didn't deserve to be thinking about this. None of those three colleagues had children. Just cowardly egos and mouths of hot diarrhea. "

When another fan pointed out that Trina's character was often left out of discussions about the show, Trina claimed it was due to "fear and jealousy." She clarified that she was talking about her "three acting colleagues", but "the crew was always great" for her.

The now 50-year-old actress, who reprized her role in an episode of the split "Girl meets world", went to point the finger at Wild ben, Danielle Fishel Y Will friedle. When someone asked the three main cast members to explain this, Trina skeptically replied, "Good luck with that." She criticized them in another tweet saying: "They should be light and recognize it. Sad and sick behavior."

Neither Ben, Danielle and Will have responded to Trina's claims.