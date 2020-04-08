The 3 best cocktail bars in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Are you looking to see the best cocktail bars near you?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best cocktail bars in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture the next time you're in the cocktail bar market.

Detroit-area consumers generally spend more in bars and lounges in the spring than any other time of year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Detroit-area daily spending on bars and lounges grew to $ 11,348 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 9% more than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Takoi

First on the list is Takoi. Located at 2520 Michigan Ave. In Millenium Village, the Thai and Pan Asian cocktail bar and restaurant is Detroit's top-rated cocktail bar, with 4.5 stars out of 532 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Peterboro

Next up is Midtown & # 39; s The Peterboro, located at 420 Peterboro St. With four stars out of 324 Yelp reviews, the cocktail bar and Chinese restaurant have proven to be local favorites.

3. Chartreuse

Wayne State's Chartreuse, located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D, is another top pick, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American venue, offering tapas and more, 4.5 stars out of 661 reviews.

