That's why the Buccaneers didn't have cream-colored, uniform-release jerseys.

The Buccaneers released their new uniforms this week, leaving many fans wondering about the cream color scheme.

The Tampa Bay launch showed three variations of his uniform, including an all-white look, all pewter, and red and pewter. But the uniforms of the 1970s were missing, when the Bucs wore too orange a color scheme. The absence was even more noticeable on Wednesday when the release of the Falcons' uniform came with a backward glance.

So how come Atlanta gets a throwback uniform and the Bucs don't? Because the new Falcons helmet matches its retro look, and the Bucs don't. Tampa Bay wants to get the cream-colored look back, but can't: An orange shirt without the right helmet would look ridiculous.

For those who wonder, the #Buccaneers They want to catch the creamsicle setbacks but are waiting for the NFL to lift the "one shell rule." So there is no rollback for 2020. – Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 7, 2020

The NFL currently has a helmet rule that has been in effect since 2013. A memo was sent out explaining the reasons, and it primarily addresses safety concerns.

Our Head, Neck and Column Committee, chaired by Drs. Hunt Batjer and Richard Ellenbogen, and the Player Safety Advisory Panel, chaired by John Madden and Ronnie Lott, have recommended that players no longer wear different helmets as part of a "Throwback,quot; or "Third,quot; uniform. Our office supports this change and has reviewed it with the chair of our Health and Safety property committee, Dr. John York, who agrees with this recommendation. We have communicated the change to those teams that plan to wear throwback uniforms for at least one game this season. Teams may continue to wear throwback uniforms under league guidelines, but players must wear their regular helmets. The exterior of the helmet can be modified by removing or replacing decals, as long as it does not affect the integrity of the helmet.

The new Bucs helmet is a pewter color, which would not fit the orange and white look of the cream colored uniforms. Putting the old Bucco Bruce logo on top of the pewter helmet would look terrible, which is why Tampa decided not to throw their throwback uniforms as part of the overall reveal.

However, the good news for Tampa Bay fans is that the league can revise this rule for 2021. In a March interview with Dan Patrick, Bucs coach Bruce Arians let it slip that the league can get rid of its a helmet, allowing more teams to wear recoil uniforms.

"I think once the helmet rule changes next year, we might have some creams and some kicks, which I think are the best uniforms in the league," said Arians.

ProFootballTalk contacted an NFL spokesman, who clarified Arians' statement.

"There will be no change for the 2020 season," they said. "There are ongoing discussions about a possible change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made."

Considering how many negative comments there have been regarding the league helmet rule, it seems likely that the league is willing to change it by 2021. If that happens, you can expect Tampa Bay to release a new version of its cream kicks. with the helmet for mach.