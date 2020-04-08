Tesla plans salary cuts and suspension permits after COVID-19 closes – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML77225be0126ff003bab0aa915c0d2a7275%

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – An email has revealed Fremont-based Tesla's plans to impose pay and leave cuts starting next week as the automaker struggles with the current closure of the California coronavirus shelter, according to a published report.

CNBC reported that it obtained an internal email presenting the company's plans on how to weather the forced economic slowdown in production and sales triggered by the virus outbreak that spread throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, the state and the nation.

Tesla battled the shelter in order when it was issued in March, declaring that its workforce was under the essential worker exemption. However, after several workers complained and the Alameda County Sheriff's Department stepped in to enforce the ban, owner Elon Musk relented and closed the doors.

This week, Musk unveiled a design made of much-needed fan auto parts, but that production was apparently not enough to halt planned employment actions.

According to the email obtained by CNBC, on Monday the employees of EE. USA Those who hold senior director and vice president positions will see salary cuts of 20% to 30% and "everyone else,quot; will receive a 10% pay cut. Those reductions will remain in effect until at least June.

The email further stated that employees who are unable to work from home and who have not been assigned to critical on-site jobs will be suspended, and most suspended personnel will receive unemployment benefits "roughly equivalent to paying the house,quot; and retain their Health. Benefits.

Neither the company nor Musk have yet to make an official announcement of their plans or whether those plans will include other divisions of the company, including its Space X project.

Here is the full text of the email CNBC got sent by North American director of human resources Valerie Workman on Tuesday night:

Hi everyone,

Thank you for your continued commitment to Tesla and our mission during this unprecedented time. We know that uncertainty has not been easy, and we are doing everything we can to keep you safe and informed as we navigate change around the world.

While we continue to keep only the minimum critical operations running, we hope to resume normal production at our facilities in the US. USA May 4, except for any significant changes. Until then, it is important that we take steps to ensure we stay on track to achieve our long-term plans.

Starting Monday, April 13, we will implement the following actions as part of a broader effort to manage costs. This is a shared sacrifice throughout the company that will allow us to progress during these difficult times.

The payment will be temporarily reduced for salaried employees.

For US employees In the USA, these reductions are 30% for vice presidents and above, 20% for directors and above, and 10% for all others.

For non-American employees, there will also be comparable reductions, of which details will be communicated by the local leadership team in accordance with local laws and works councils.

These reductions are expected to continue until the end of the second quarter.

Employees who are unable to work at home and have not been assigned to critical on-site jobs will be suspended.

Under license, you remain a Tesla employee (no pay) and retain your health care benefits. You will not report to work until the permit expires and management directs you to return, which we hope will be May 4.

A license notice will be emailed to you in the next few days with additional instructions on how to apply for unemployment benefits through your state agency

For the vast majority of unauthorized employees, unemployment benefits will be more or less equivalent to the normal pay taken home.

Certain employees will be assigned to critical functions and will continue to report on site. Those employees will be communicated directly by their manager or human resources partner.

For the merit review cycle:

Wage and hourly rate adjustments will be suspended.

Capital grants will be on hold as well.

If you want to take a voluntary leave of absence, as some have come to apply, speak to your manager and human resources partner.

We continue to monitor the situation closely, and our top priority is to ensure the safety of our employees. As usual, for those who are on site, if you are sick or uncomfortable going to work, please contact your manager and stay home.

We respect your decision and you will not be penalized. For questions related to human resources, contact your human resources partner or email (address redacted)

Thank you all very much for everything you do to ensure the success of our company.

Valerie Capers Workman | North America HR +