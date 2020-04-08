Tesla is cutting wages and laying off workers to "manage costs,quot; during the pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLb8954770984e1f7ee57c896c97176a8a75%

Starting April 13, Tesla is cutting the wages of all salaried employees in the US. USA And placing hourly workers unable to work at home during the coronavirus pandemic on unpaid leave, according to an internal email that was seen by The edge.

Salaried employees at the vice president and higher levels will have a 30 percent pay cut, according to the email, which was first reported by Electrek. Directors and higher will have a 20 percent pay cut. All others will receive a 10 percent pay cut, and Tesla said workers outside the United States will see "comparable cuts." The pay cuts will last until the second financial quarter, which ends in June.

It is unclear how many hourly workers will be placed on unpaid leave. But that is likely to be a significant number, as Tesla said anyone who cannot work from home and has not been given "critical work,quot; at one of the company's facilities will be affected by the permit. Tesla employs around 50,000 people worldwide.

There is no specific mention of CEO Elon Musk in the email. Musk, who downplayed the threat of the coronavirus in March and tweeted that the "panic,quot; over why he was "dumb,quot; has been in a $ 2.6 billion compensation plan at Tesla for a few years, though he has not accepted the state-mandated minimum wage. in the past .

Valerie Capers Workman, the company's chief human resources officer in North America, said in the email that these workers will receive a specific email notice with "additional instructions on how to apply for unemployment benefits through (your) state agency,quot; and that "(f) or the vast majority of unauthorized employees, unemployment benefits will be more or less equivalent to the normal pay taken home." "They will continue to be Tesla employees (no pay)" as long as they are on leave and retain their health care benefits.

“On the one hand we are devastated by this, we all want to go back to work. On the other hand, we all know that we will get a lot more money from unemployment since not all the extras will be eliminated, "said one hourly employee at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. The edge. "(We are) happy to be able to support our families better than when we were working."

The employee, who was granted anonymity to speak freely about the situation, said his team is also happy not to jeopardize the health of co-workers during the pandemic.

Tesla temporarily closed its electric car factory in California on March 23, along with its solar panel factory in New York. The company has also reduced its workforce at Nevada Gigafactory, where it makes batteries and some parts for the Model 3, by "more than 75 percent."

But many of those workers were on paid leave, at least until the new pay and leave cuts were announced Tuesday. And Workman said in the email Tuesday that the company will not resume production at its US facilities. USA Until at least May 4, which is the earliest call to suspended workers will be returned. (The California home stay order currently runs through May 3, but can be extended.)

"We know that uncertainty has not been easy, and we are doing everything we can to keep you safe and informed as we navigate change around the world," Workman wrote in the email. The pay cuts and permits are part of a "broader effort to manage costs," he said. "This is a shared sacrifice across the company that will allow us to progress during these difficult times."

The cuts come just days after Tesla announced better-than-expected sales figures for the first quarter of 2020, thanks in part to the company's new China Gigafactory, which also closed briefly in February. When Tesla announced the suspension of operations at the California and New York factories last month, the company cited its $ 6.3 billion cash arsenal and a recent $ 2.3 billion increase as reasons to reassure shareholders.

"We believe that this level of liquidity is sufficient to successfully navigate a long period of uncertainty," the company wrote at the time.

Still, even legacy automakers are taking similar steps as they head into what is expected to be a much worse second quarter for new vehicle sales. Just hours before the Workman email was sent, Nissan and Honda announced that tens of thousands of factory workers per hour were being suspended, adding to a growing list of people in need of unemployment benefits who already have 10 millions of names thanks to the pandemic.