Teen arrested after falsely sharing Snapchat by "spreading,quot; coronavirus at Walmart – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, who claimed to have the coronavirus and appeared in a Snapchat video allegedly infecting consumers at a local Walmart.

Maradiaga is accused of violating Texas Penal Code Sec. 22.07 Terroristic threat, a third degree felony.

He also told police that he does not have COVID-19.

However, the police said they have no proof of that.

Maradiaga was prosecuted and her bond was set at $ 20,000 before being transferred to the Denton County Jail.

As a condition of his bail, Maradiaga is ordered to quarantine for 21 days from the date of release from custody as a precautionary measure.

