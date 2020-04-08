Taraji P. Henson shows off his Glam skills on Instagram during the quarantine season

This quarantine has us all looking for alternatives to maintain our poppin 'glamor, and it seems that Taraji P. Henson has discovered the formula.

The "Empire,quot; actress posted some videos detailing how a curly mohawk style was given. Using rods and her own hair care products, the friend did an exceptional job.

The 49-year-old woman showed us step by step how she combed, rolled and styled her hair. Not to mention that her skin was perfect and shiny, as she gave instructions on what to do. He also revealed that he also put makeup on her, and her sister was beaten by the gawds, chile.

In an Instagram post, she wrote:

“COVID 19 made me do my own glamor from head to toe! If this performance doesn't work, I have another plan! 😫😂😂😂 ALL used @tphbytaraji PRODUCTS FOR MY HAIR! ”

In an interview with Allure, the DC native stated that she would fix her hair in college as a side job.

"In college, I would make wet games for $ 20 a pop. That was my little side hustle. Once I got into the acting business, I started using fabrics because I wanted to protect my hair, she said.

"I really didn't like them at first. I had heard so many horror stories about people losing their edges and the wear (weaving) on ​​their hair," added the actress.

"When I had to wear straight hair to watch movies, I found it stressful to straighten and heat it to match the scene I was in. So I started weaving my hair."

It seems she still has abilities. Taraji may need to expand her TPH line and open some classrooms.

Roommates, how has this quarantine season been treating your hair and nails, chile?

