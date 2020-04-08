Tamar Braxton has a new YouTube channel: check out "Quarantine & Partner,quot; to see his videos with David Adefeso

Tamar Braxton freaked out his fans when he announced that he had a new YouTube channel. Here, she said she would shoot videos and go live with David Adefeso during these strange days of quarantine.

Check out what he said to his IG fans below.

‘Join me this THURSDAY 8 PM / PST in your Best for,quot; Quarantine & Coupled "pajamas on my new Tamar Take page on YouTube. Put your babies to bed and let adult people talk for a bit. #TamarTakes #TamarBraxton #zoom #coupledandquarantined, "Tamar captioned her IG post.

One follower said, "Girl, I've been madly streaming a little love like crazy. Check your Apple Music to see the artist because all those Chicago broadcasts are from me hahaha."

Someone else posted this message: ‘Yes, because you know that some people are not bathing every day now! and that is NOT CUTE. "

Another commenter said ‘Well it's okay now. It's Thursday? Quarantined life makes me forget what century I am in most of the time. "

Here's a video you can find on Tamar's YouTube channel:

Someone commented: ‘This quarantine with your man or woman will allow you to really know if you can live together. Good luck Tay and David. "

Another follower said: ‘I have to say this. Tamar, you have changed and I love everything you have become. When a girl finds true love. Good man David. We are getting another beautiful side of Tamar than anyone new. I love you guys.

Someone else posted this: No No! David, no, not at all! "No woman and man cannot be friends, it could start like this, but it won't end well."

One commenter said: ‘I just want more older brother: Mature Tamar and not,quot; extra "Tamar. Evolve and stop with the girlish attitude that turns around. "

Another follower posted: ‘I loved this, it was fun … BUT I wish more questions from real couples were asked and answered. Only about 3 questions were related to couples, and they are the same … questions … every time … you've already answered a million times. # NEXT👩🏾‍⚖️ Whoever reads these questions to you, has to do it well. MAKE A COUPLES LABEL! 🤗 That should be the next concept and title. So next time instead of answering live, pre-record and have deeper questions. "

Ad

Apart from this, and despite the global crisis that we are in the midst of, Tamar and David are living their best lives together.



Post views:

two