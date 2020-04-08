Syria used chemical weapons 3 times in a week, says Watchdog

BEIRUT, Lebanon: An investigative team with the international group that monitors compliance with the chemical weapons ban on Wednesday accused the Syrian government of launching three chemical weapons attacks on a village in northern Syria in March 2017, sickening dozens of people.

The team, established by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said in a report that within a week, Syrian fighter jets had twice dropped bombs containing sarin nerve agent in the village and a helicopter had targeted to your hospital with a cylinder. containing chlorine.

Reports of the use of chemical weapons have appeared frequently during Syria's nine-year civil war, and officials from the United States, Turkey and other countries have accused the Syrian government of using prohibited weapons to try to break the movement's back rebel who is seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

The O.P.C.W. He verified the use of chemical weapons in many of these cases, but refrained from blaming those who deployed them, drawing criticism from activists that stopping such trials diminished the chances of accountability.