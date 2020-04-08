Syria used chemical weapons 3 times in a week, says Watchdog

BEIRUT, Lebanon: An investigative team with the international group that monitors compliance with the chemical weapons ban on Wednesday accused the Syrian government of launching three chemical weapons attacks on a village in northern Syria in March 2017, sickening dozens of people.
The team, established by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said in a report that within a week, Syrian fighter jets had twice dropped bombs containing sarin nerve agent in the village and a helicopter had targeted to your hospital with a cylinder. containing chlorine.
Reports of the use of chemical weapons have appeared frequently during Syria's nine-year civil war, and officials from the United States, Turkey and other countries have accused the Syrian government of using prohibited weapons to try to break the movement's back rebel who is seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.
The O.P.C.W. He verified the use of chemical weapons in many of these cases, but refrained from blaming those who deployed them, drawing criticism from activists that stopping such trials diminished the chances of accountability.
The organization then established an investigative body, known as the Investigation and Identification Team, which was assigned to determine responsibility for the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Wednesday's report was the team's first, and it pointed a finger at Mr. al-Assad's forces.
The team based its investigation on a variety of evidence, including eyewitness testimony, video, forensic reports on recovered ammunition remains, medical records and satellite imagery, according to the report.
While acknowledging reports of dozens of chemical attacks in Syria, the report focused on three, in the rebel-controlled village of Ltamenah in northern Syria during the last week of March 2017.
On March 24, the team discovered that a Syrian fighter jet dropped a bomb carrying sarin in the village and sickened 16 people. The next day, a Syrian military helicopter dropped a cylinder containing chlorine at the village hospital, which crashed into the roof, released harmful gases, and sickened 30 people. On March 30, a Syrian fighter jet dropped another bomb in the village containing sarin and sickened at least 60 people.
Sarin is a prohibited nerve agent and its use is considered a war crime. While chlorine has legal uses in industry and cleaning, its use as a chemical weapon is also considered a war crime.
The investigative team said it had examined alternative possibilities for each attack, including claims by the governments of Syria and Russia, a close ally of Syria, that the attacks had been organized by anti-government activists to demonize the al-Assad government. But the team called their conclusions "the only ones that could reasonably be reached from the information obtained."
Such attacks, according to the team's report, could only be carried out on the orders of "the highest levels,quot; of the Syrian army. But the names of those responsible were removed from the public version of the report.
The Syrian government has denied throughout the war that its forces have used chemical weapons while it accused rebels and anti-government activists of falsifying attacks to generate international sympathy. Russia and Iran, another strong ally of Mr. Assad, have backed his denials.
The O.P.C.W. The team said in its report that it had received no cooperation from the Syrian government in its investigation, nor that it could visit the attack sites.
The Syrian government did not immediately comment on the findings. The United States, a staunch supporter of the team's investigation, welcomed the report as a demonstration of what Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the "impartial and professional,quot; work of O.P.C.W.
"No amount of disinformation from Assad's facilitators in Russia and Iran can hide the fact that the Assad regime is responsible for numerous chemical weapons attacks," Pompeo said in a statement. statement.
The attacks in Ltamenah received little attention at the time because they did not kill anyone, but occurred only days before a chemical attack by the Syrian government in another nearby city, Khan Sheikhoun, killed more than 80 people on April 4, 2017.
President Trump responded to that attack by ordering the launch of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at military sites in Syria to punish Mr. al-Assad for using chemical weapons.
The White House later declassified a report that accused Syria of not only carrying out the attack, but also of working with the Russian government in a disinformation campaign to deflect blame.
After the deadliest chemical attack in the Syrian war, in an area near Damascus known as Ghouta in August 2013, Russia facilitated an international agreement for Syria to abandon its chemical weapons reserves and dismantle its capabilities.
While members of the Obama administration praised the deal to dispose of Syria's chemical weapons peacefully, reports of chemical attacks by al-Assad forces continued to surface.
The three chemical attacks attributed to the Syrian government in Wednesday's report came after Syria was supposed to have given up all of its chemical weapons.