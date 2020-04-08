Suspect arrested for shooting, killing 70-year-old woman on her way home from work – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Fort Worth police arrested a suspect who they say killed a 70-year-old woman on her return home from work last week.

At 11:42 a.m. On April 1, Fort Worth police patrol officers responded to a major car accident at 2900 West Loop 820 South, where a black Toyota Camry veered off the road toward the median, before colliding with a railing.

During their investigation, officers determined that the driver, Julia Gregor, was returning home from work when she was shot in the head by a motorist.

Days later, the police received an anonymous complaint that led to 34-year-old Jeffrey Watson. And after his initial interview with detectives, Watson admitted his involvement in Gregor's death.

The 34-year-old man was arrested shortly on a murder order in lieu of a $ 250,000 bond.