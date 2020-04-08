Sundance Now Buys Australian Drama – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb1661185ea7de4f2611bfe82eae4bfea76%

EXCLUSIVE: Sundance Now has collected American rights to Australian drama Bad mothers protagonist Treadstone & # 39; s Tess Haubrich.

AMC Networks' streaming service will release the eight-part drama on May 7 after acquiring the rights to Red Arrow Studios International.

The drama explores the most vulnerable part of modern motherhood through the prism of four very different women as they juggle life's big problems: love, family, career, infidelity, and murder.

Starring Haubrich, Mandy McElhinney (Child love), Jessica Tovey (Wonderland) and Shalom Brune-Franklin (The boy with the heart), along with Daniel MacPherson (Strike back) and Don Hany (East West 101) With Golden Globe-nominated guest star Melissa George (The good wife)

Sarah (Haubrich's) seemingly perfect life as a local GP, loving wife, and loving mother collapses the moment she discovers that her husband Anton (Daniel McPherson) is having an affair with her best friend Charlotte (Melissa George). Charlotte is suddenly found dead, and Anton is arrested for her murder. As Sarah's life spirals out of control, she finds unlikely support from a mother group called "The Bad Mothers Club." Sarah is drawn to the chaotic worlds of her new friends: Danielle (Tovey), the outgoing mother who needs the most in her life; Bindy (Brune-Franklin), the wild kid's party mom; and Maddie (Mandy McElhinney), the fierce mother who struggles with a difficult child and a tough custody battle. There's only one thing keeping Sarah from leaving the mess of her old life behind: Anton swears he's innocent. Now Sarah will have to add a detective to her long list of jobs if she wants to clear her husband's name.

The series, produced by Jungle Entertainment in association with Filthy Productions, was a success for Nine Network. Bad mothers It was created by Rachel Lang and Gavin Strawhan, written by Lang, Strawhan, Sarah Walker, and Tim Lee, produced by Chole Rickard and Steven Zanoski, and directed by Geoff Bennett, Sian Davies, and Catriona MacKenzie. The series was produced in association with Screen Australia and funded with the support of Create NSW for Nine Network (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand).

Shannon Cooper, vice president of programming for Sundance Now, said: “Sundance Now subscribers are looking for their next broadcast obsession, and with its entertaining mix of comedy, drama, and plenty of surprises, Bad Mothers is a perfect addition to our list. We are excited to partner with Red Arrow Studios International, Jungle Entertainment and Filthy Productions to bring this high-quality drama to the American public. "

Bo Stehmeier, President of Red Arrow Studios International, added: “Bad Mothers is an addictive vision, and the public will be able to escape an intriguing series of mysterious murders, which in turn is hilarious and poignant. The series has already been sold to territories such as the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, the Middle East and Africa, and we are delighted that American viewers will soon introduce themselves to this delightfully torturous drama, courtesy of Sundance Now. "