STX Dave Bautista Action Comedy acquired by Amazon Studios for Streaming – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: With the recent closing of theaters due to COVID-19, the family action comedy STX My spy which was last scheduled for April 17, is targeting Amazon Prime. Amazon Studios collected the film directed by Peter Segal from STXFilms and MWM Studios for the USA. USA And key foreign territories. A transmission date has not yet been established.

My spy follows JJ, a hardened CIA agent (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl named Sophie (Chloe Coleman), where he has been reluctantly sent undercover to watch over his family . When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her technological skill to locate where the surveillance operation is established. In exchange for not popping JJ's cover, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her how to be a spy. Despite her reluctance, JJ discovers she is no match for Sophie's disarming charm and wit.

Jon and Erich Hoeber wrote the script. The photo also stars Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman, and Ken Jeong. Producers are Chris Bender, Peter Segal, Jake Weiner, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Dave Bautista, and Jonathan Meisner.

PLUS..