Stephen Curry's 1-year-old son is in love with Jennifer Lopez

In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Canon Curry can be seen smiling so cheerfully when his mother, Ayesha Curry, portrays the hit of the Bronx diva & # 39; Ain & # 39; t Your Mama & # 39; for him.

The first crush of children is usually their parents, but that does not happen for Stephen Curry (II) Y Ayesha CurryThe son of. Instead of his amazing parents, one year old Canon is really in love with Jennifer Lopez And he's not afraid to let his feelings be known to the world, as evidenced by the restorer's latest Instagram Stories update.

In the video posted on Tuesday, April 7, Ayesha could be seen asking Canon: "What do you want?" before happily answering: "López!" He then asked what songs he wanted to play before saying, "Hi Google, play & # 39; Ain & # 39; t Your Mama & # 39; by Jennifer Lopez." Hearing her mother, Canon immediately smiled brightly.

Ayesha captioned the video, "So I'm not my son's first crush, you guys …" However, she later made it clear that that fact didn't hurt at all. "I agree, as long as you have this smile when you play your favorite song!"

Ayesha and her family are currently in quarantine together amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Even though they can't go out now, the happy family still have a lot of fun at home. For example, Stephen revealed during an Instagram Live session with his fellow NBA star Chris Paul that his wife cut her hair for the first time during quarantine.

"I'm hiding under the hat because it's kind of silly. It's the first time he's done it, but he did it right. I'm moving with it," said the Golden State Warriors, to which Chris replied, "That's love." . Then he joked, "I'm going to have to show my wife that I love her differently."

In addition to cutting his hair, Stephen also enjoyed quality time with his son playing indoor golf in his comfortable outfits.