SACRAMENTO (KPIX 5) – During February and much of March, California Governor Gavin Newsom warned that the state could be heading for a COVID-19 disaster with overwhelmed hospitals and a lack of vital health care equipment. Now, people in other parts of the country are taking loans from California fans that the state doesn't need yet.

Thanks to Californians who respect the order to stay home and the widespread practice of social estrangement, the curve has, in fact, flattened out.

"Our model shows they were not at their peak in a week or two," Newsom said of the state's new projections on Tuesday. "We are seeing a slow and steady increase, but it is moderate."

Multiple models now show the flattened California coronavirus case curve, and the state is heading toward what could be called a gentle surge next month.

"We know that curvature or flattening of the curve does two things: it means that our peak goes down, but it also goes further," explained Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"So the thinking is about May or the end of May in particular," said Dr. Ghaly of the peak, which is not expected to exceed California's ability to handle it.

This scenario, a serious but manageable wave of infections in California, was a prediction an expert gave KPIX last month.

"I think we can limit the spread. I just don't know where it will stop, "Dr. Bonnie Maldonado of the Stanford Medical School said March 11. Four weeks later, her prognosis has been met.

"We really think we could keep people separate," he said. "And if you did it correctly, that would prevent us from spreading."

As for what an exit strategy for California might look like, that's something that health experts have been considering since the mitigation measures were implemented.

"I think we had that in the back of our minds from the beginning," said Maldonado. "But we just wanted to see if this would work. And we always think: ‘How does it take off? What if we do that and the virus is introduced from somewhere else? "I think we will have to be on the lookout for a reintroduction. Because it is quite clear that there will still be people affected and we do not want a second wave to start."