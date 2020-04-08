Stassi Schroeder says she needs a breast lift due to self-quarantine

WENN / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; reveals on Instagram Stories that she has been ditching her bra while staying home for almost a month due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

Stassi Schroeder He has joked about the need to go under the knife due to the coronavirus. After being comfortably at home to help prevent the spread of the global pandemic for almost a month, the "Vanderpump Rules"Star sincerely suggested that she will need a breast lift.

Accessing her Twitter account on Monday, April 6, the 31-year-old fiancée of Beau Clark she shared her struggle with sagging breasts. "I haven't worn a bra in almost a month. So I will need another breast lift as soon as possible," she tweeted.

Stassi Schroeder said she needed a breast lift.

Many could immediately relate to the Schroeder problem. One answered to her, "Me neither! What I fear the most when life returns to normal is having to wear a bra again !!" One second trusted"When I was little I used to want tits. 16 Wish granted. Now I want free plastic surgery to get rid of most of them, so I will never have to wear a bra again."

A private Twitter user, on the other hand, pointed out to Schroeder about the benefit of going braless. "The less you wear a bra, the better elasticity will be in your breast tissue. Actually, it's BETTER for your breasts. Bras are a social construction MADE BY MEN FOR MEN." shared.

If the author of "Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook" lifted his chest, he wouldn't be the first. On her blog, she has openly admitted that she once received a breast reduction. "I got my breasts when I was 13 and they were DD. And heavy like f ** k," he said. Joking that she can "hide a family of cats" under their breasts, she said she "didn't like it" because it "hurt."

Once he decided to continue the procedure, Schroeder claimed that his life became easier and he gained more confidence. "As for relationships, sex is much more fun because I have more confidence, even with scars," he said. "I like sex much better now. I'm crazy and I feel much freer to do what I want."