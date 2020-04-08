Starz Marketing Director Alison Hoffman Promoted to President of National Networks – Deadline

Alison Hoffman, director of marketing for Starz, has been promoted to the new role of president of Home Networks.

Hoffman will take over some of the operational oversight that Jeffrey Hirsch had a chief operating officer, before being named president and CEO of the premium network in September.

He will oversee the operations of the home network, including all aspects of marketing and promotion, product development, distribution, analysis and program operations.

Hoffman was one of the executives responsible for launching the Starz app and managing the network's direct business to the consumer. He has worked closely with companies like Amazon, Hulu and Apple to launch the streaming service on new platforms.

During his tenure as CMO, Hoffman led campaigns for Starz's original roster, including Power, Outlander, Life Y American gods. For the past year, he has also assumed oversight of the program's operations, creating acquisition and information marketing and analytics departments.

Hoffman joined Starz more than seven years ago as SVP, Originals Marketing. Previously, she was a consultant at Cineflix and vice president of creative and brand strategy at AMC Networks, where she worked on marketing campaigns for series that included Mad Men, Breaking Bad Y The Walking Dead.

“Alison is a proven and strategic leader in our organization whose talents lie on both the creative and analytical sides of the business. This new role will bring all the household functions focused under one leader and allow you to exercise all your strengths, ”said Hirsch. "She is a valued partner who has done a masterful job of building a cross-functional team that continues to propel the business forward, and I look forward to her continued leadership."