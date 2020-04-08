Stars Launch BeautyUnited to Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, drew Barrymore and more stars from the beauty and wellness community come together to support healthcare professionals amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
It has just been announced today that the top leaders of global beauty and wellness brands have launched BeautyUnited, a "grassroots coalition,quot; that focuses on fundraising and awareness raising for the Frontline Responders Fund, as well as donor coordination of world-class healthcare products. workers
A video for BeautyUnited introduces more than 40 beauty and wellness leaders, showing their solidarity and commitment to raising awareness and raising funds to improve the trajectory of the global coronavirus pandemic.
"In facing this global health crisis, with uncertainty, sadness and fear, we stand in solidarity. As one family," the leaders of the beauty and wellness brand share in the campaign. "As founders of the beauty and wellness brand, we are uniting. To support doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic."
"We are very grateful to these heroes, who leave their families every day to take care of us," continues the video. "As a community, we are committed to raising funds to support our first responders and donate personal care products to front-line healthcare workers. Now is the time to be UNITED."
Paltrow (goop), Barrymore (Flower Beauty), Beckham (Victoria Beckham Beauty) are also joined by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Rose Inc.), Huda Kattan Y Mona Kattan (Huda Beauty and Wishful), Cassandra Gray (Gray violet), Charlotte Tilbury (Charlotte Tilbury Beauty), Marianna Hewitt Y Lauren Gores Ireland (Summer Friday), Zanna Roberts Rossi Y Mazdack Rassi (Makeup with milk), Dr. Barbara Sturm (Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics) at the launch of BeautyUnited.
