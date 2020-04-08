Stars celebrating Easter and Easter throughout the years

Beyonce / Instagram
Happy Holidays!
This year, Easter and Easter will feel a little different due to the continued Coronavirus pandemic. Because people practice social distancing and there are orders to stay home, these holidays will not be filled with parties and large gatherings.
However, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Easter or Easter with a special dinner, a glass of wine, and a dessert. Most importantly, you can still enjoy quality family time … via FaceTime or Zoom, of course.
To get into the holiday spirit, we've rounded up a few celebrities who have hosted fun and festive gatherings with adorable decorations, amazing dinners with loved ones, and more.
Since Beyoncé Y Blue ivytwinning moment for Chrissy Teigen Y John Legendadorable family photo with an easter bunny to Andy Cohen and her little nugget enjoying time together during Easter, see how her favorite stars celebrated Easter and Easter over the years.
Enjoy these glorious photos of stars with your loved ones at Easter and Easter.
Beyoncé
the Homecoming Star and her daughter have a nice twinning moment.
Nicole Kidman
All eyes are on Big Little Lies star with her beautiful "Easter hat,quot;.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
The matching family kills at the same time.
Debra Messing
"Easter Seder with our chosen family,quot;, writes the actress.
Reese witherspoon
Reese isn't walking the red carpet, but she still looks fabulous in her fun, festive, flirty dress.
Yael Grobglas
"Happy Easter,quot;, the Jane the virgin star actions.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
The couple looks perfect as they celebrate a family brunch for Easter.
Ansel Elgort
Hare-larious! Elgort gets into the Christmas spirit with bunny ears and fluffy slippers.
Andy Cohen
the Watch what happens live The host spends quality time with his little nugget during Easter.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
The royal couple celebrate Easter in Australia and attend church in 2014.
Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke
Our kind of Scrubs meeting!
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jumping ahead with a family celebration.
Fergie
Smile for the camera! Fergie and her little boy pose with an Easter bunny.
Selena Gomez
the Rare The singer heads to Sunday church at Easter.
Ciara and Russell Wilson
A blank vision! The family looks effortlessly elegant in their all-white outfits.
Josh Peck
Have you seen something prettier? The answer is no.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Strike a pose! The couple joins the photographic fun with their daughter, Moon.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Name a more iconic duo? The couple (at that time) kills their vacation photo.
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
All smiles! The country singer spends quality time with his family on vacation.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Bunny love! The hills The stars look into each other's eyes on Easter Sunday.
Here's an amazing Easter and Easter this year.
