Stanford Blood Center looks for plasma from patients who recovered from COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (Up News Info SF) – The Stanford Blood Center is seeking plasma donations that have been recovered from the coronavirus as part of a possible new treatment for patients fighting the disease.

According to a statement, the investigational treatment recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. USA It will transfuse the plasma from those that were recovered in patients with COVID-19, in the hope that the antibodies will save the lives of the recipients. The plasma would eventually be used in clinical trials in patients at different stages of the fight against COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has been unprecedented in many ways, and there are currently no proven treatments for the virus," said Dr. Suchi Pandey, medical director of the blood center.

"These antibodies, when transfused into a sick patient with COVID-19, can be effective against infection and help improve the patient's clinical outcome," Pandey continued.

Donors wishing to participate must have had a positive coronavirus test, be symptom free for at least 14 days, and must meet the eligibility requirements of other donors. Plasma donations will be made primarily at the blood center headquarters in Palo Alto, but will be made by a small team of dedicated staff away from the main donation areas to maximize safety.

People interested in donating plasma can visit stanfordbloodcenter.org/covid19plasma for more information and to complete an intake form.