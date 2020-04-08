Sony's new DualSense controller is its most exciting design since the original PlayStation

The launch of next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft this year have been, for lack of a better word, soporific. But after weeks of spec comparisons and bragging of hardware, Sony finally shot him in the arm with the unveiling of his new DualSense controller. It's the most exciting ad surrounding a next-gen console, and in particular for Sony, which has barely updated its controller design in over two decades, the most exciting controller yet.

The DualShock line of controllers has long been a constant in the gaming world. The original PlayStation controller set the standard for modern controller design, and its successors, the 1997 Dual Analog Controllers and the generations of rumors-equipped DualShock models that followed for PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3, would codify that design.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The advances were revolutionary: the Dual Analog Controller was the first to offer two analog sticks for navigating in 3D environments. The DualShock was the first major controller to offer integrated noise feedback. (The N64 technically outperformed it, but required a separate Rumble Pak accessory.) But even as Sony accumulated new features through the generations, the overall design of its controllers remained the same.

The most exciting PlayStation controller so far

Look at an original PlayStation, PS2, and PS3 controller from a distance, and they're practically indistinguishable. Even the PS4's DualShock 4, which, until the DualSense's unveiling, held the crown for the biggest departure from the original 1997 design, came closer to the "tuned PS3 controller,quot; than to the "revolutionary new device."

That's not the case with the PS5's DualSense controller. From the first time you look at it, it is clear that this is a new One thing that is completely different (and hopefully better) than previous PlayStation controllers. The two-tone color scheme! The most elegant and least angular design! USB-C! The bright blue lights! Even the sleek new PS-shaped button. Internet lit up after announcement with comparisons to Disney's futuristic EVE robot WALL-E, the BMW i8, the redesigned 2009 Enterprise Star Trek movie.

However, DualSense is not just a cosmetic redesign. Sony is also introducing a wide range of new features, such as its adaptive triggers that can adjust resistance, new haptic feedback technology that the company says is far more advanced than old rumbling hardware, and even basic elements like a built-in microphone. .

Will all of these experiments work? We will have to wait to test the controller and, more importantly, see if the developers adopt them. The history of the PlayStation controllers is full of unused ideas, like the PS3's motion detection SIXAXIS or the PS4's gesture-based touchpad. But the key here is that Sony is trying to move things forward.

And yes, Microsoft has also revealed its console and controller designs, and I commend the company for revealing them early in the process. But neither the slightly adjusted controller nor the featureless gray tower seems to have elicited the same excitement.

In fact, you can see the two controllers as almost emblematic of the approaches that Sony and Microsoft seem to be taking with their next-gen consoles.

Microsoft wants the X Series to integrate seamlessly with the rest of its Xbox One and Xbox One X lineups. Accessories are supported, games will support cross-buying, and backward compatibility from previous purchases is a key selling point. X series will play the new aura The best and offer the most impressive graphics, but your original Xbox One will also play well. The goal is a more refined version of the current experience, not a new one.

Sony wants to build something new

Sony, on the other hand, seems to want to launch the PlayStation 5 as the next step forward. New games that won't work on old consoles. New hardware features that will be exclusive to the PS5. Even things like the faster SSD are touted as ways to unlock new types of gaming experiences that were not possible on older hardware.

The new design and functionality of the DualSense controller encapsulates that goal. It is an exciting first step towards the future of gaming. Now … how about showing that console, Sony? Or maybe even some games?