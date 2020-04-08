Sonja Morgan shares toaster oven recipes to make while self-insulating

Who is not looking for quick and easy food recipes at the time of self-isolation?

Sonja Morgan oven toaster She is sharing some fast and delicious meals that anyone can make while distancing herself socially at home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. All you need is, well, a toaster oven!

The Real Housewives of New York City Star's first choice is kid-friendly and "so much fun to make."

"You know when you make a cake, you take the leftover cake batter and roll it into cinnamon rolls, so you make little cinnamon rolls with cinnamon and sugar. And what is a little sugar when you're quarantined?" Morgan tells E! News. "I love making them for kids in the toaster."