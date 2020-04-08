Sonja Morgan shares toaster oven recipes to make while self-insulating

Who is not looking for quick and easy food recipes at the time of self-isolation?
Sonja Morgan oven toaster She is sharing some fast and delicious meals that anyone can make while distancing herself socially at home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. All you need is, well, a toaster oven!
The Real Housewives of New York City Star's first choice is kid-friendly and "so much fun to make."
"You know when you make a cake, you take the leftover cake batter and roll it into cinnamon rolls, so you make little cinnamon rolls with cinnamon and sugar. And what is a little sugar when you're quarantined?" Morgan tells E! News. "I love making them for kids in the toaster."
As for a mine dish, Bravolebrity recommends: "I also make toasted fish with asparagus. I put it as lamb chops with romaine lettuce. You can cut romaine lettuce in half and put Parmesan cheese on top. But my favorite would have to be the fish. Very cheap, you know the cod and halibut. You put them in foil with a little milk and a butter pad. Put it on the top rack at the end to brown the butter. Oh, I love it. "
Yum!
Morgan has another healthy diet routine that didn't involve baking at all.
"One of my tips is every morning, I like to make lemon and water with a little baking soda," he adds. "It is a great cleanser, the first thing you drink in the morning and baking soda is a detox. It is like charcoal, it removes toxins. Very easy to make and baking soda makes lemon tasty, so a lemon filled with eight ounces of water and baking soda. "
Don't miss all the new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Thursdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
